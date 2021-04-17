Sophie Wessex's heartwarming moment with son James at Prince Philip's funeral

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, shared a heartwarming moment with her youngest child during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April.

Looking sombre as she mourned her father-in-law, the Countess attended the service alongside her husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

While her husband joined his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles in walking in the procession ahead of the intimate funeral service held at St George's Chapel, Sophie and her two children watched on from the sidelines.

WATCH: Princes Harry and William follow Prince Philip's funeral procession

As the specially modified Land Rover, carrying Philip's coffin passed them, the Countess comforted her young son by sweetly placing her hand on his back.

Sophie comforted her son as Prince Philip's funeral car drove by

At just 13 years old, James was the youngest attendee of the funeral. He is currently 13th in line to the throne and is the youngest of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren, born 30 years after his eldest cousin, Peter Phillips.

Sophie was emotional during the funeral

Late on in the service, Sophie was seen wiping away tears. She has been described as a great source of comfort to the Queen since the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday 9 April. The day after the news broke of his passing, she and her husband the Earl of Wessex were pictured driving to Windsor Castle to be with her Majesty.

Speaking about the Duke's passing, Sophie revealed that it was very peaceful. Last week, she met with members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation, explaining: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She continued: "Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody isn't it? So, I think it's so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

