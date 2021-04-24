Duchess Camilla debuts new heart bracelet following Prince Charles 16th wedding anniversary

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has launched the second series of her book club, The Reading Room, and she donned the most stylish ensemble to make the announcement. Looking as lovely as ever, the royal debuted her new heart bracelet, following her sixteenth wedding anniversary with Prince Charles.

Teaming her sweet accessory with her favourite navy and white pleated dress by Fiona Clare, she wore her blonde mane in her trademark bouffant style and kept her makeup subdued and natural.

Duchess Camilla wore her new heart bracelet to launch the second series of her book club

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on 9 April. While the couple typically marks the occasion by sharing a personal photograph with royal watchers, and thanking fans for their well wishes on social media, this year's celebrations sadly fell on the same morning as Prince Philip's passing.

As the royal family entered a period of mourning, Charles and Camilla understandably refrained from celebrating their anniversary.

The royal couple married in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall

The pair married in a civil ceremony on 9 April 2005. Camilla wore two outfits designed by Robinson Valentine: a cream dress with a feathered hat during the ceremony, and a floor-length pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress.

While Camilla loves to accessorise with jewels, interestingly, she's the only royal bride who chose not to wear a tiara on her wedding day – and we believe there are two reasons why.

Firstly, this was not her first marriage. Camilla had previously tied the knot with Major Andrew Parker-Bowles in July 1973, at which time she did indeed wear a tiara. Likewise, Princess Anne chose not to wear a tiara for her second wedding with Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

The second reason for Camilla not wearing a tiara for her big day with Prince Charles is that the couple didn't hold their ceremony in a church. While Camilla and Andrew chose a Catholic service at the Guards Chapel in London, Camilla and Charles had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel.

