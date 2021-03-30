We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall turned heads for her latest appearance, which saw her visit Victoria Station in London.

Camilla was spotted wearing one of her favourite green Anna Valentine outfits as she met the pioneers of the lifesaving 'Rail to Refuge' scheme, which is a joint initiative between rail companies and Women's Aid. It sees train operators cover the cost of train tickets for survivors fleeing domestic abuse and travelling to a safe refuge.

The Duchess' frock was complete with a pleated front, long zip and contrasting white collar. To finish off her look, Prince Charles' wife accessorised with black heels, a matching Chanel handbag, and gold earrings which were just visible behind her unusual face mask.

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall thanks unsung frontline workers at Kamsons Pharmacy head office

Instead of matching her mask to her outfit, like Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice have in the past, Camilla added a splash of colour with her pale yellow face covering with a dragonfly print.

It is not yet known where her mask is from, but we've tracked down some beautiful alternatives in the same summery yellow hue – all for an affordable £10.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a yellow dragonfly face mask

Over the past year, the Rail to Refuge scheme – which all train operators have now joined – has provided free tickets to 1,348 people, which is four survivors each day on average.

During her visit, Camilla praised Darren O’Brien, the Southeastern station manager who first proposed the idea of free travel for survivors. She said: "This is a brilliant initiative. And you should feel very proud of yourself.

Dragonfly face mask, £10.14, Redbubble

Dragonfly dreams mask, £9.73, Redbubble

"It’s amazing during this lockdown how many wonderful ideas have been thought up... we need more Darrens!"

She went on to visit the head office of Kamsons Pharmacy in Uckfield, East Sussex, and the Fitzjohn’s foodbank in Lewes.

Royal fans may recognise the Duchess' latest frock since she has worn it on several royal outings over the past few years. In October 2019, she was photographed chatting to Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell at a Buckingham Palace reception in the same dress – this time with black knee-high boots.

Duchess Camilla has worn her beautiful green dress several times in the past (pictured in 2020)

A year later, Camilla wore the elegant dress again as she visited the facilities at St Bartholomew's Hospital, but opted for a wintery look with black tights, leather gloves and a pale green face mask.

