﻿
meghan-necklace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The necklace Meghan Markle wore on the Late Late Show has been revealed - and it's extremely telling

Meghan's necklace has a hidden meaning

Megan Bull

Back in February, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during Prince Harry's chat with James Corden – and eagle-eyed fans have spotted an extremely telling detail about her outfit. 

During the FaceTime call, which aired on The Late Late Show, Meghan teamed a 'Puffed Sleeve Smocked Dress' from LA fashion brand Velvet Torch, with a stunning statement necklace from her good friend Taryn Toomey's brand, The Class. Wearing The Airelume trapezoid necklace in lapis, Meghan's choice of gemstone seems to have a hidden meaning.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's favourite ethical brand has launched a mini tote bag she'd love

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meghan Markle is beautiful in blue during surprise James Corden FaceTime

According to the brand: "Lapis Lazuli aids in self-expression and revelation of one's inner truth". Widely regarded as a token of sincerity and wisdom, it is "especially helpful to anyone in need of a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection to their inner voice."

READ: Kate Middleton rocks new high street jumper for latest appearance - and it's still in stock

meghan-necklace-the-class

Trapezoid Necklace in Lapis, £1,029.78/$1,295.00, The Class

SHOP NOW

The Sussexes appearance on The Late Late Show occurred just weeks before their exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey on 7 March, in which Meghan revealed that she felt "liberated" to be "able to speak for myself."

Lapis lazuli is clearly a popular choice among the royals, as the Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted wearing the midnight blue gemstone. 

MORE: Duchess Camilla wears luxurious jewellery gift for new appearance

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Middleton tells student nurses they're needed 'now more than ever'

Earlier this year, Kate joined Prince William on a Zoom call with student nurses from Ulster University, accessorising her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit with the 'Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace', which costs £160 from Astley Clarke.

astley-necklace

Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace, £160/$220, Astley Clarke

SHOP NOW

With associations of healing, wisdom, intuition and truth, it's fitting that Kate wore it for such an important meeting. 

The beautiful stone even has ancient royal connections - it was famously used in the death mask of King Tutankhamun, and Cleopatra was known to use ground lapis lazuli as eyeshadow. How fascinating is that?

SHOP SIMILAR:

noths-necklace

18 Ct Gold Vermeil Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace, £65/$91.73, Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW

Fans looking to shop this royal trend for less will love this Lapis Lazuli pendant necklace from Not On The High Street, which retails at £65. The cushion-cut gemstone is set in an 18 ct Gold Vermeil on sterling silver setting, and customers can either choose to shop the pendant on its own or with a chain.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.