The necklace Meghan Markle wore on the Late Late Show has been revealed - and it's extremely telling

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in February, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during Prince Harry's chat with James Corden – and eagle-eyed fans have spotted an extremely telling detail about her outfit.

During the FaceTime call, which aired on The Late Late Show, Meghan teamed a 'Puffed Sleeve Smocked Dress' from LA fashion brand Velvet Torch, with a stunning statement necklace from her good friend Taryn Toomey's brand, The Class. Wearing The Airelume trapezoid necklace in lapis, Meghan's choice of gemstone seems to have a hidden meaning.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's favourite ethical brand has launched a mini tote bag she'd love

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meghan Markle is beautiful in blue during surprise James Corden FaceTime

According to the brand: "Lapis Lazuli aids in self-expression and revelation of one's inner truth". Widely regarded as a token of sincerity and wisdom, it is "especially helpful to anyone in need of a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection to their inner voice."

READ: Kate Middleton rocks new high street jumper for latest appearance - and it's still in stock

Trapezoid Necklace in Lapis, £1,029.78/$1,295.00, The Class

The Sussexes appearance on The Late Late Show occurred just weeks before their exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey on 7 March, in which Meghan revealed that she felt "liberated" to be "able to speak for myself."

Lapis lazuli is clearly a popular choice among the royals, as the Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted wearing the midnight blue gemstone.

MORE: Duchess Camilla wears luxurious jewellery gift for new appearance

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Middleton tells student nurses they're needed 'now more than ever'

Earlier this year, Kate joined Prince William on a Zoom call with student nurses from Ulster University, accessorising her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit with the 'Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace', which costs £160 from Astley Clarke.

Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace, £160/$220, Astley Clarke

With associations of healing, wisdom, intuition and truth, it's fitting that Kate wore it for such an important meeting.

The beautiful stone even has ancient royal connections - it was famously used in the death mask of King Tutankhamun, and Cleopatra was known to use ground lapis lazuli as eyeshadow. How fascinating is that?

SHOP SIMILAR:

18 Ct Gold Vermeil Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace, £65/$91.73, Not On The High Street

Fans looking to shop this royal trend for less will love this Lapis Lazuli pendant necklace from Not On The High Street, which retails at £65. The cushion-cut gemstone is set in an 18 ct Gold Vermeil on sterling silver setting, and customers can either choose to shop the pendant on its own or with a chain.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.