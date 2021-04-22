Kate Middleton's wedding dress inspiration from Duchess Camilla revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge looked simply stunning on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, wearing a lace dress made by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

Although many have compared Kate's choice of gown to Grace Kelly's stunning bridal outfit, with a very similar silhouette and long lace sleeves, she may actually have taken inspiration from another person connected to the royal family – the Duchess of Cornwall's daughter-in-law.

Sara Parker Bowles, formerly known as Sara Buys, married Duchess Camilla's son Tom in 2005 – six years before Duchess Kate walked down the aisle.

She said 'I do' at St Nicholas church in Oxfordshire wearing a strapless gown, which was also from Alexander McQueen. The fitted design was complete with a fishtail style and paired with a floor-length veil.

While it didn't bear many similarities to the dress Kate wore years later, some have said that Sara may have inspired Kate Middleton’s choice of designer.

Sara Parker Bowles also wore an Alexander McQueen wedding dress

In a statement released by the palace, The Royal Family said: "Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship. The lace design was hand-engineered (appliquéd) using the Carrickmacross lace-making technique, which originated in Ireland in the 1820s."

The Duchess opted for a narrow Victorian-style bodice decorated with roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks and fastened at the back with 58 organza-covered buttons.

Her stunning train was almost nine feet long, and Kate paired her dress with an equally beautiful hand-embroidered veil created at the Royal School of Needlework.

The Duchess wore a lace wedding dress with a nine-feet long train

The veil was held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, which acted as her 'something borrowed' since it was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

Alexander McQueen has been a popular choice among the stars, with the likes of Serena Williams and Kate Winslet also choosing the designer to create their memorable wedding dresses.

No doubt royal fans are looking forward to reminiscing about Kate and William's big day later this month when the pair are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

