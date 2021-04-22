Duchess Camilla's fans go wild over colourful home with Prince Charles The royal's main London residence is Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared to share a glimpse inside one of her homes with Prince Charles on Wednesday – and fans have gone wild for the colourful décor.

Camilla shared a photo to her official The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room account that showed a beautiful chaise lounge and elaborate curtains.

MORE: Fans notice hilarious feature inside Charles and Camilla's private home

The Duchess launched the account to coincide with her initiative dedicated to the celebration of literature in all its forms. The initiative, called The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, is intended to be a hub for literary communities around the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers moving tribute to his 'dear Papa'

While only a small section of the room can be seen, it showed silky-looking curtains in a gorgeous turquoise with huge tassels.

There is also netting in front of the large window and in front sits the chaise lounge, which has been covered in floral fabric with wooden legs.

While it's not clear if the room photographed is from one of Camilla and Charles' homes, fans still complimented the royal on her beautiful use of colour and fabric.

SEE: Inside the Cambridges' jaw-dropping country home in Norfolk

MORE: 11 beautiful royal living rooms

Fans loved the colourful decor in Camilla's photo

"So beautiful and elegant," wrote one. A second said: "Love those colours and that fabric." A third added: "Those tassels!" and a fourth gushed: "What a gorgeous colour scheme."

Charles and Camilla's primary London residence is Clarence House, but they also often stay at Birkhall in Scotland, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and a converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod, Wales, which Charles has recently returned to following the funeral of his father Prince Philip.

Charles' Welsh residence features grand high ceilings with wooden beams, traditional log fireplaces and enormous arched windows.

Prince Charles is reportedly staying at his converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod

Charles and Camilla have kept the interior decorations in keeping with the property, with cream armchairs, wooden furniture and splashes of red colour.

There are also several unseen aspects of the property that the couple deliberately chose for its sustainability, such as Welsh slate, a wood-chip boiler for heating and hot water, and rainwater storage.

Their Highgrove House estate, meanwhile, has nine bedrooms, six-bathrooms and is renowned for its beautiful gardens which are typically open to the public from April to October.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.