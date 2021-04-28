Princess Eugenie dons sell-out statement coat for special announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie may be a busy new mum, but she still has a huge passion for her patronages which are very close to her heart.

One of the charities she is involved with is Horatio's Garden, a UK organisation, which has just announced a new Summer Art Auction to raise vital funds for the NHS.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister has spoken about her patronage's new project and posed for a new picture to announce the exciting news.

WATCH: All About Princess Eugenie

In the snap, the daughter of Prince Andrew is wearing a sleek black dress, a cobalt blue scarf, topped with a stunning houndstooth jacket by Sandro Paris - one of her favourite designers.

The mother-of-one has worn this dazzling, timeless coat on many occasions, most memorably on a visit to Windsor Castle in 2019, to get a first glimpse of her wedding dress which was on display for an exhibition at the time.

Eugenie revealing the news of the Summer Art Auction for Horatio's Garden

The coat has a wide lapel and a distinctively retro vibe. A sellout item, it is sadly no longer available but we've shopped some similar numbers for you to get inspired by.

The Princess often wears the coat - seen here in 2019

Horatio's Garden creates and maintains therapeutic gardens within NHS Spinal Injury Centres across the UK. The Summer Art Auction has a line up of 50 artists who have donated original artwork for the cause, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics and photography, with prices ranging from £300 up to £30,000.

Helene Berman dogtooth college coat, £125, ASOS

Lorna Luxe 'L'Avenue' Houndstooth Sleeveless Jacket, £22, In The Style

Black dogtooth boucle blazer, £60, River Island

Speaking about the auction, the royal said: "As Patron, it’s fantastic to see all the brilliant artists involved in the Summer Art Auction. At this particularly difficult time, it is so important that work continues to build and maintain the charity’s treasured hospital gardens across the country and improve the lives of everyone affected by spinal injury."

Online bidding for the works featuring in the Horatio’s Garden Summer Art Auction opens on Saturday 15 May until Sunday 30 May, which you can check out here.

