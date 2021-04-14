Princess Beatrice's fave party dress label The Vampire's Wife has the biggest sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice just loves fashion - particularly high end labels. We've seen her in a variety of different fashion houses - Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Needle & Thread and Cartier to name a few.

As an avid follower of Beatrice's outfits galore, we've noticed that once the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew finds a label she loves, she sticks to it, and the 32-year-old has a penchant for designer brand The Vampire's Wife.

The redhead royal first wore the brand back in 2018 for Ellie Goulding's wedding, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from trendy fashion label.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding

She also wore a floral pink number by the brand to the Queen's Garden party that year, and even donned a blue number bearing the same print when she viewed her wedding dress at Windsor Castle.

Beatrice at Ellie Goulding's wedding wearing her green The Vampire's Wife dress

The Princess at one of the Queen's Garden Parties wearing the same brand

Well you know what they say - if you like a style, buy it in every colour ladies!

The Vampire's Wife ruffled silk-blend lamé mini dress, £698, The Outnet

The Duchess of Cambridge may have taken inspiration from Beatrice - she donned the same VW green dress a few months later during the royal tour of Ireland. Royal twins!

The Vampire's Wife Firefly ruffled floral-print cotton-poplin maxi dress, £429, The Outnet

The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014.

The Vampire's Wife pink silk dress, £818, The Outnet

Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond.

The Vampire's Wife The Falconetti ruffled metallic silk-blend dress, £1595, Matches

From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston.

The Vampire's Wife The Falconetti metallic silk-blend maxi dress in red, £1595, Selfridges

The brand is based in Brighton, so no doubt both Beatrice and Kate love supporting a home-grown British designer.

The dresses start at around £900, but The Outnet has some great reductions right now. We've also hunted down some current pieces from the brand that may take your fancy too. Why not treat yourself ready for that post-lockdown night out?

