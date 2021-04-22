We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has been pictured in a rare off-duty look, sporting a dressed down appearance as she was driven from Winsdor Castle, following her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

The 31-year-old royal was pictured in the front of the car, wearing a burgundy flannel plaid shirt and a pair of rounded tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Eugenie wore her hair down, wearing minimal makeup and accessorised with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings, in the photo published by royal fan account @royalfashionpolice.

Princess Eugenie donned a stylish pair of retro sunglasses from Mr Boho, a high street eyewear brand that has previously been available on ASOS – the royal mum is a fan of the signature white-rimmed lenses.

Although Eugenie's exact pair appear to be sold out, we have sourced the ultimate dupe so you can replicate the royal's statement shades.

Round Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, £14, Vero Moda

It's not the first time Prince Andrew's daughter has been spotted in public wearing dressed-down clothes. In April last year, the Princess wore a red and black checked flannel shirt layered over the top of a monochrome floral mini dress with a scalloped hem.

Keeping it casual, she finished off her outfit with white trainers complete with a pink heel that appear to be by sustainable US brand Thousand Fell, which she was pictured wearing with a blazer and jeans back in January 2020.

Hermann Bühlbecker shared this photo of Sarah and Eugenie's laidback looks

The Princess sadly had to say her goodbyes to her beloved grandfather this weekend, attending his funeral at St George's Chapel with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

In light of her wonderful bond with the Duke of Edinburgh, Eugenie, who recently gave birth to her son, August, paid the ultimate tribute to Philip just weeks before his death by giving her son his middle name in February.

