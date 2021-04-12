We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Earlier this month when Princess Eugenie shared a snap on Instagram of her beautiful son August wearing a gorgeous knitted jumper bearing his name, we all swooned. Just so cute.

The jumper the tot was rocking was by Charlene Holden of Uncool Wool. The designer has an Etsy shop where you can purchase a knitted cardigan or jumper, and she will embroider any name on the back.

WATCH:Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby Boy With Jack Brooksbank

It really is the cutest gift ever, and a great way to introduce your bundle of joy on social media just like the royal.

Baby August in his personlised knit from Uncool Wool

Since then, there's been lots of bloggers and influencers decking out their babies in the same style, proving little August is quite the trendsetter.

Helen Flanagan's son Charlie with his jumper from The Little Worne Store

On Saturday, former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan shared a beautiful snap of her new son Charlie in a blue jumper with his name emblazoned in white from another knitwear site - The Little Worne Store.

Influencer Laura Wills with her adorable son Casimir sporting the name-bearing knit

Legions of Helen's Instagram followers commented on how much they loved the jumper as well as plenty of celebrity pals. Giovanna Fletcher gave lots of love to the snap, as well as model Charli Howard, who wrote: "Jumper goals!"

Personlised knits galore! Shop on Instagram

And it's not just Helen who's a fan of this look. Influencer Laura Wills of The Fashion Bug Blog also shared a picture of her gorgeous little boy Casimir, wearing a jumper just like August's.

There are plenty of brands that offer this lovely service on Etsy as well as lots of independently owned Instagram and Facebook shops. With the 'Shop Small' movement being so apparent right now, this is a great way to offer your support.

Charlene of Uncool told HELLO! the moment that she realised that a royal baby was wearing one of her cardigans "was very surreal, but amazing". The 32-year-old added that she was "really honoured" to see that her design had been chosen as a gift for Eugenie from one of her friends and while she remembers the request for August's name, she wasn't aware that it was an order for a royal baby until she saw the images online. Can you imagine?

