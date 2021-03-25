Princess Eugenie's MUA reveals the spring beauty trends to try this year Brighter seasons are fast approaching!

After spending months at home, many of us are ready to brush the dust off our makeup bags and switch up our looks for spring - and royal makeup artist Hannah Martin has got you covered!

The celebrity MUA, who is widely regarded as royalty within the beauty industry, was the person behind Princess Eugenie's makeup on her wedding day. She has also worked with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, her mother Carole Middleton and Helen Mirren.

From laminated brow techniques fresh from the runway, to a resurgence of big blush 'draping', Hannah shares ten innovative trends covering everything from daily makeup, to catwalk-worthy contouring.

What's more, Hannah - who has teamed up with Samsung KX - will be bringing these looks to life in a virtual beauty masterclass, showcasing viewers exactly how to create these looks at home.

Hannah's top ten spring/summer 2021 beauty trends:

1. No Makeup Makeup

Tip: Add balm to the lips to moisturise and plump, brush brows up, and then curl the lashes to open the eyes. To catch the light, spot highlight with oil onto the top of your cheeks, bridge of nose and brow bone.

2. Dewy Bases

Tip: Even out the skin tone with a hydrating tinted moisturiser to keep your complexion glowing throughout the day. Once done, add a touch of powder to the t-zone. Use a liquid blush on the cheeks for a longed-for dewy radiance.

Opt for tinted moisturisers

3. Laminated Brows

Tip: Once the Spoolie wand is dipped into the desired brow gel, brush the brows up towards the forehead and let the gel set for 30 seconds before pressing the brows down onto the skin. Take it a step further by drawing fine brow-like hairs on the brow for a natural look.

4. Eye Gloss

Tip: Swipe a slick of gloss across the eyelid using a slim concealer brush. It's most effective if you place it high above the crease of the eye, so the glossy sheen can be seen when your eyes are open.

Blush placed higher thank usual is a new trend

5. Big Blush

Tip: Sweep a pale pink blush a little higher than usual - over the top of the cheekbones, temples, and crease of the eye. Add a matching (or clashing) lip, and you're good to go.

6. Hints of Neon

Tip: A little can make a big statement. Add a dash of neon orange liner to the outer corner of the eye, or a neon green shadow to the inner corner, for that fashion forward look.

7. Coloured Mascara

Tip: Going for bold emerald greens and punchy fuchsia pinks? Then keep the rest of your makeup simple so that it truly pops.

8. Floating Graphic Liner

Tip: Trace the line first with a powder shadow – once happy with the placement, trace over the powder with the colour of choice.

Bright colours and floating eyeliner will be huge

9. Powder Lip Staines

Tip: Using a firm lip brush, gently sweep a shadow right up to and slightly over the lip edge for a blurred, diffused look. Try experimenting with a powdered ombré shade by applying a deep pink to the middle of the lips. Once done, blend a lighter tone around the deep pink, and then finish off with an orange around the edge.

10. Watercolour Eyes

Tip: Switch up traditional diffused charcoals and greys (smokey eyes) with pale pinks, lilacs and yellow for a modern twist on an absolute classic.

Watch Hannah bring these beauty trends to life in her trends masterclass, which are now available to view on the Samsung KX content hub.

