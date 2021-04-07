We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie's latest snap of her gorgeous family was beyond cute wasn't it? We love the charming trio's pose off in front of their blossom tree. Picture perfect for pure springtime vibes!

The royal's husband Jack looked like he was taking fatherhood in his stride carrying little August in a papoose (adorable) and Princess Beatrice's sister looked super chic in her navy blue maxi dress.

It's quite hard to tell the exact brand of the frock from the snap, but we think it looks very like this stylish number from John Lewis.

Blooming lovely! We love this stylish family snap

The mother-of-one's dress looks to be longer in length, with a V-cut neckline and voluminous sleeves.

Whistles Jess Maxi Dress, £125, John Lewis

We have been on the hunt for this ensemble as it would be perfect for new mums like Eugenie as it's billowing, easy to throw on, a classic shade, and best of all can be re-worn with ease.

This Whistles dress really reminds us of Eugenie's getup. It's stocked at the department store and is currently in their sale for £125, down from £199.

Elegant and comfortable, the 'Jess' dress has a feminine wrap-over neckline and a flared hem. Currently, all sizes are in stock, which is great news if it takes your fancy.

Both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice love Whistles; they have been spotted out and about in their creations for years. In fact, Eugenie often recycles her floral 'Dobby' dress from the brand, and it's easy to see why.

Eugenie wearing her floral Whistles dress in 2017

It boasts a lovely blooming print, isn't too short and can be worn with pretty much anything - from her fave knee high boots to simple courts or flats.

The brunette royal most memorably rocked it in 2017, when she headed to a Louis Vuitton event in London with a leather LV bag on her arm. Swish!

