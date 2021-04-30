Kate Middleton wears her church hat to hang out with her kids, and we love her for it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a beautiful new video with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and it's safe to say royal fans are in love with it!

As usual, eyes were on Kate's fashion choices, too, and the Duchess showed off her laidback country style once again in her Dubarry jacket, skinny jeans and hiker boots - though it was her hat that caught the attention of many.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's incredible family video shot at Norfolk home has royal fans reacting the same way

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! INSIDER: Prince William & Kate Middleton celebrate 10 years together!

As she walked on the sand dunes with her family, Kate chose to wear her Hicks & Brown fedora with a pheasant feather trim, which she has previously worn to church with the Queen in Sandringham for a service in January 2020.

MORE: 13 of the most romantic royal wedding kisses through the years

The hat, worth £95, sold out quickly when the royal was first seen wearing it, though it is available to shop once again.

Kate was first seen wearing the hat back in January 2020

After the new video began circulating on social media, plenty of fans were quick to comment on the Duchess' chic outfit, which also included her Goretex walking boots, Sezane shirt and Daniella Draper shamrock earrings.

"Love the hat and the different ways she has worn it," one wrote on Instagram, while another added: "I love the Suffolk navy Fedora!"

Hicks & Brown fedora, £95, Nicholls Online

SHOP NOW

Country fedora, £90, Wolf and Badger

Khaki buckle detail fedora, £15, ASOS

SHOP NOW

If you love Kate's jumper in the video, we have found an amazing alternative from Boden.

Cotton frill jumper, £85, Boden

The Countess of Wessex has also worn her Hicks & Brown fedora in the past, and the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of a similar style in summer, though she opts for a Panama, which is traditionally made of straw.

The Cambridges captioned their gorgeous new video on Thursday: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

DISCOVER: Why Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.