Princess Charlotte's birthday dress just made history - and you can still get on the waitlist! The Duchess of Cambridge's daughter's dress has proved so popular…

Princess Charlotte turned six on 2 May 2021 and we loved her adorable birthday portrait. The royal posed in a heartwarming snap which was taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.

Royal fans adored the beautiful dress Charlotte wore, which was by esteemed children's designer Rachel Riley. The frock was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It costs £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

HELLO! spoke to the fashion designer, who had no idea that Charlotte was going to be wearing her dress. "It was such a treat to see! It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all and was gardening at the time! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

There has been a huge interest in the frock since the pictures were released; so much so, the brand completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days. Rachel recalls: "We had so many messages from customers asking if they could still order it, so we set up a pre-order system and it will be back in stock in a few weeks. It's our fastest selling royal item, ever!"

Royal fans adored Princess Charlotte's floral dress

This isn't the first time the Princess has worn a Rachel Riley number. Back in 2019, Charlotte wore a similar design when she visited the garden her mother Kate designed at the Chelsea Flower Show – donning the 'Ditsy Floral Button Front Dress', which costs £65. This is the brand's second highest selling dress. There was so much interest in the design that Rachel added it to the Heritage Collection, so it's now permanently available.

Many people have commented that Kate and Charlotte's style is very similar. Rachel mused: "Personally, I think the Duchess of Cambridge always gets it just right when it comes to her fashion choices. She combines high street with designer, wears lots of British brands and is known for wearing outfits on several occasions. I have no doubt that Princess Charlotte will become as much of a style icon as her mother is and I look forward to seeing Princess Charlotte's style develop as she continues to grow and mature."

Floral button-front dress, £59, Rachel Riley

It's not just Charlotte - her big brother Prince George's outfit choices are hugely popular with shoppers too. Rachel explained: "The cord shorts and shirt set worn by Prince George for The Queen’s 90th birthday was the third best selling for the brand."

Rachel also gave us an insight into girlswear vs boyswear. "Although Girlswear always sells best, what was most wonderful about the pictures of Prince George as a toddler wearing our outfits was that it kick-started a revival in traditional children’s wear. It’s very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother’s choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little. As we always say 'classic style never goes out of fashion'!"

