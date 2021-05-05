Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte's hilarious response when anyone asks her age William and Kate's daughter turned six on 2 May

The Duke of Cambridge has admitted that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, is growing up fast and revealed her hilarious response when anyone who asks her age.

The Princess celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday and during an engagement in the West Midlands on Tuesday, dad William was heard joking in a video shared by MailOnline: "If you ask her, she says she's 16."

He added: "Charlotte says, 'I'm six now, I'll do what I do want.' They grow up very fast."

The Duke also shared an insight into how the family marked the special occasion at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during his visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm in Walsall.

William visited Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm

William, 38, was talking to Jenna Jackson, the company's lead HR business partner and a mother-of-two, who asked him if Charlotte had enjoyed her birthday.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," said William. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over."

William and Kate shared a new photo of Charlotte to mark her birthday

While the Cambridges were marking the day in private, William and his wife Kate followed tradition by sharing a new birthday portrait of their daughter with the public.

In the photo, taken by the Duchess, Charlotte was pictured in a floral dress by one of Kate's go-to childrenswear designers, Rachel Riley.

The royals usually share official images on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, but last weekend William took part in a social media boycott in a stand against racism and abuse online.

Taking to Twitter, the future King explained: "As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W." Charlotte's birthday portrait was therefore not shared on their platforms.

