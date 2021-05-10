The Duchess of Cornwall recycles the fitted denim dress you've always wanted The royal looks incredible in this classic frock...

In a post that appeared on The Clarence House official Instagram, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen visiting Berkshire Women's Aid HQ, to hear from domestic abuse survivors and their children about how the charity has supported them during Covid-19. During the visit, Camilla was given a scrapbook made by the children staying in the refuge.

The blonde royal looked beautiful in the snaps, wearing a fitted denim midi dress that we think you'll agree, she looks lovely in. The classic style is the type of design that not only could be dressed up or down, but could be worn in years to come and still look incredibly on point. She added a coordinating blue floral mask into the mix, and her bouffant hair was styled in its trademark voluminous style.

READ: Kate Middleton's wedding dress inspiration from Duchess Camilla revealed

This isn't the first time the royal has rocked this particular frock. Back in June 2020, she was seen alongside her husband the Prince of Wales in Gloucestershire, where the couple carried out a face-to-face engagement with key workers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall hails rail scheme that supports women fleeing domestic abuse

The blue dress fell just below the 73-year-old's knees, and also featured a sleek cinched waist and long sleeves that were neatly cropped at Camilla's wrists. The mother-of-two paired the look with a pair of tan heels. Divine!

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall reveals personal family photos with glimpse inside royal home

Many would say that Camilla is a very thrifty dresser. She even re-wore her wedding dress!

Camilla wore the same dress in Gloucestershire in 2020

The Duchess wore an elegant white coat and matching scalloped-edged dress by Robinson Valentine for her civil ceremony to Prince Charles in April 2005, when the pair married at Windsor's Guildhall.

READ: Duchess Camilla wears poignant jewel in nod to Prince Philip

Two years later in June 2007, the Duchess stepped out in the same outfit as she attended the opening of the National Assembly of Wales. Camilla, 70, swapped her show-stopping wedding hat for another wide-brimmed one, and this time wore a triple string of pearls and a different pair of shoes. Now that is what you call getting your money's worth, don't you think?