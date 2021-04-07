The Duchess of Cornwall rocks white headscarf and unique faux fur accessory at London Mosque The royal looked as polished as ever

On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cornwall looked fresh, poised and youthful as she made her way to the Tottenham Vaccination Centre where she greeted and met staff, volunteers and patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The royal later headed to to Wightman Road Mosque.The Mosque supports 30 different nationalities who have worked together serving the wider diverse community in Haringey and surrounding boroughs.

READ: 10 of Kate Middleton and Camilla's sweetest moments together in photos

Prince Charles' wife always looks stylish on every royal engagement she takes part in and this one was no different. The blonde Duchess decided to wear a white shirt and pencil skirt, black tights and her favourite cape coat.

The Duchess at Wightman Road Mosque

As a mark of respect she added a beautiful white headscarf and a snazzy leopard print mask. Gorgeous! The royal also wore her trademark mane in a bouffant, coiffed style and neutral makeup accentuated her lovely features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla packs hampers at Wightman Road Mosque

It is appropriate to remove outdoor shoes when entering a mosque, so Camilla wore a pair of faux fur black slippers that are suitable for indoors use for her visit.

We last saw the 73-year-old in March when she carried out a series of engagements in a very special place - East Sussex - her home county.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's luxurious Moynat handbag is so exclusive

Camilla decided to don one of her fave shades for the occasion - green - in the form of a frock that had a pleated front, long zip and contrasting white collar. To finish off her look she accessorised with black heels, and a matching Chanel handbag.

READ: Duchess Camilla's jaw-dropping £3million estate before meeting Prince Charles unveiled

Speaking of Chanel, you may not know that it's one of the royals go-to labels. She is rarely without her toe cap pumps which she has been pictured wearing since 2005. Effortlessly chic, they never go out of style. She also owns some gorgeous handbags from the French fashion house too. Many have speculated that the Duchess could have an attachment to the label because of its iconic interlinking 'CC' logo - which could stand for Charles and Camilla. Couple goals!

MORE: Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection