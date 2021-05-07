Duchess Camilla wears poignant jewel in nod to Prince Philip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared for a poignant engagement on Friday as she visited 5th Battalion The Rifles in Wiltshire, following her appointment as Colonel-in-Chief.

Camilla took over the military role from Prince Philip back in July 2020 - in a short ceremony that would become the Duke's last official appearance before he passed away in April 2021.

For Friday's engagement, the Duchess wore her new regimental coat dress, featuring bugle buttons, and the bugle brooch that she was formally given upon taking on her role as Colonel-in-Chief - which no doubt holds even more significance now since she also chose to wear it to her late father-in-law's funeral.

Camilla proudly wore her Rifles brooch

The moving service at St George's Chapel paid particular prominence to the Duke's military legacy, and no doubt Camilla's choice of brooch reflected that.

The pin was formally presented to Camilla by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, and features the silver bugle horn that is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today.

Camilla wore her new regimental coat dress and her DeMellier London bag

Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield.

The Duchess also owns another beautiful bespoke green dress for her Rifles engagements, which is modelled on the regiment's own uniform. Made in bottle green with a black trim, it also features the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics – which have bugles on them.

Camilla was greeted with a Royal Fanfare on arrival at the barracks, and also met with Riflemen and their families at a small outdoor reception. She said during the engagement: "I hope this will be first of many visits and how much I have enjoyed meeting you all and how proud I am now to be your colonel-in-chief. I hope to see you all again when more restrictions are lifted."

