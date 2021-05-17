The Duchess of Cornwall has impeccable style and we love it. She always wears beautifully tailored pieces, and favours sleek dresses in pastel tones, as well as pretty skirts and blazers.

One of the designers she is forever faithful to is Fiona Clare The high-end designer is her first port of call when she has an event to go to and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is.

Royal style fans will be delighted to discover that Fiona has recently expanded her fashion empire to not just bespoke creations, but a ready-to-wear collection too. Available online, the collection uses the finest silks, Liberty prints and crepes. The capsule pieces are 'designed to take you anywhere'.

Made in London, the range features some items we just know Prince Charles' wife will covet - from dazzling kimonos that could be worn over tailored trousers, to champagne-coloured blouses and some seriously funky flares. Prices start from £295 and we know the quality is exquisite.

Camilla often wears Fiona Clair designs

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO! "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"

Gigi print silk trousers, £340, Fiona Clair

She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."