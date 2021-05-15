Princess Sofia of Sweden's iconic high-street dress just got a major 2021 upgrade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2018, Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in a green floral dress from L.K.Bennett while attending a graduation ceremony at Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm. A picture of poise in her emerald midi, the royal completed her ensemble with cream court shoes and a coordinating clutch bag – and now the brand has given her dress a major 2021 upgrade!

Princess Sofia first wore her L.K.Bennett dress in 2018

Putting a fresh spin on Sofia's fit and flare, the 'Haskell' shirt dress retails at £325. Crafted from pure silk in a 1930's archive daisy print, it features a contrasting collar embellished with black lace that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

The short sleeves and puff shoulders certainly make a statement, while the black dome buttons, tie belt and floaty skirt add to its uber flattering silhouette. L.K.Bennett recommends styling this summery frock with either heels and a clutch on those special occasions or trainers and a roomy tote for a more casual vibe.

Green Daisy Print Dress, £325, L.K.Bennett

Sofia wasn't the first A-lister to don the design, as her floral frock had already become popular among celebrities. Kelly Brook owns it in red, and Holly Willoughby also wore it to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton wears L.K.Bennett jumper as she meets families supported by London baby bank

While attending the graduation, Sofia presented students with their diplomas and delivered an impassioned speech. Sofia holds the position of Honorary Chairperson of Sophiahemmet and was elected to the position by King Carl of Sweden after she married his son.

Many European royals have also been pictured wearing L.K.Bennett over the years and Kate Middleton in particular is a huge fan. More recently, she appeared in new pictures from an online meeting with London baby bank Little Village, that took place in February. Wearing an elegant merino wool jumper from the British brand, costing £125, the 'Kate effect' was in full swing, and her top has since sold out.

