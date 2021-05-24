Kate Middleton stuns in angelic white outfit for surprise appearance

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a video message for Nursing Now and looked absolutely stunning, wearing a dazzling white V neck outfit. The stunning wife of Prince William wore her gorgeous locks in a long and straight style and accessorised the look with silver drop earrings and a pendant.

READ: Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress looks mighty like this £18 Morrisons frock

We can't be absolutely positive as you can only see a small part of the outfit in the video, but we are pretty sure Kate is wearing her silk-blend twill peplum coat from Alexander McQueen that she has worn on a variety of occasions, most memorably on the royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks stunning in white

The brunette beauty doesn't often wear white. She tends to wear classic, bold colours for her royal appearances - favouring navy, red and black, and of course, she likes to mix it up with pastels and florals in the summer months. We think she should sport this tone more; it really suits her.

MORE: Kate Middleton launched a new fashion trend we didn't see coming

Kate, 39, said the nursing community had faced the hardest of years. "When Nursing Now was launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing just how much the work, dedication and infinite care of nurses would be tested, needed and appreciated."

Kate wearing her white Alexander McQueen suit in 2017

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis added: "Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide which we all rely on and it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic. It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day."

MORE: Kate Middelton's polka dot top comes in an unexpected dress style