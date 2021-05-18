Kate Middleton launched a new fashion trend we didn't see coming

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know how impeccably well dressed the Duchess of Cambridge is. Not only does she have a unique selling power, but she also recycles some of her most iconic outfits again and again, making them look different each time.

The royal has the same attention to detail when it comes to kids' clothes, too. Her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - all wear beautifully traditional clothes and look smart and delightful whenever we see them.

WATCH: Royal children begin their first days at school

HELLO! spoke tp esteemed children's fashion designer Rachel Riley, who told us she believes the Duchess actually started the trend for dressing children more traditionally when Prince George was born in 2013.

Rachel revealed: "What was most wonderful about the pictures of Prince George as a toddler wearing our outfits was that it kick-started a revival in traditional children’s wear."

Prince George in his classic outfit

She added: "It’s very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little."

Smocked Set, £89, Rachel Riley

"As we always say, classic style never goes out of fashion!"

When the royal children wear Rachel Riley's designs - a mass sellout occurs!

The young royals have all worn Rachel Riley throughout the years, and their selected outfits have become so popular with shoppers that you can purchase them all year round. Rachel explains: "All the pieces that either Princess Charlotte or Prince George have worn are best-sellers and they are all part of our Heritage Collection, which means that our customers can still enjoy these styles."

Cord Short & Shirt Set, £69, Rachel Riley

Many people have remarked that Kate and her daughter Charlotte dress similarly. Rachel muses that she can see this, too. "Personally, I think the Duchess of Cambridge always gets it just right when it comes to her fashion choices. I have no doubt that Princess Charlotte will become as much of a style icon as her mother is and I look forward to seeing her style develop as she continues to grow and mature."

