Kate Middleton surprises in Alessandra Rich dress and the ultimate party heels

Early on Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge looked fresh, glowing and ready for action as she stepped out to visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington. The iconic building reopened for the first time since December 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate looked totally dazzling wearing a muted red midi dress by Alessandra Rich, and a pair of stunning embellished toe high heels by Jennifer Chamandi. They are ideal for a party! As always, beauty wise, she looked impeccable and her hair was groomed perfectly with a bouncy blow-dry.

Sadly, Kate's dress is a past-season buys, but we have picked a similar styles we think you'll love.

Kate looked amazing in her red checked dress

The royal toured the beautiful gallery and met various members of staff.

Kate is actually the V&A's first patron and she began her official role in March 2018 when she visited the museum's photography centre.

We could never forget the iconic outfit she rocked - a stunning tweed dress with a rustic purple belt by one of her favourite designers, Erdem. She added a pair of plum-toned Jimmy Choo heels and sported a full head of curls. Swoon!

Kate wearing Erdem at the V&A in 2018

Another occasion the Duchess dazzled at the V&A was back in 2017, when she opened a new wing of the museum. She memorably wore a modern Gucci mini-dress. Known as the 'Grosgrain-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Tweed' it cost £2,300 at the time and featured the brand's instantly recognisable red and navy trim.

The Duchess wearing a Gucci mini dress at the V&A in 2017

Kate teamed the design with a vibrant red clutch and black block heels.Onlookers remarked that the hem of the dress was just that little shorter than the beloved midi length she is known for. Royal fashion fans went crazy over this look and duplicate versions of this style are still made today.

The brunette beauty loves art, having studied the subject at university. We also know that Kate is a keen and very able photographer. The royal often takes the official photographs of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. A mum of all talents!

