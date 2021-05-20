Duchess Kate's favourite fashion brand just launched childrenswear - Princesss Charlotte's next party dress awaits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of Kate Middleton's favourite fashion brands Self Portrait has launched a childrenswear collection for the very first time.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a - now iconic - stunning white pleated crochet maxi dress by the brand at a London film premiere in 2016 and it's been replicated many times since.

The London label has a loyal celebrity following, including Reese Witherspoon and Michelle Obama, and Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also a fan. The Duchess of Sussex wore a lace monochrome Self Portrait dress for her debut at the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017, as well as a red number on a tour of Tonga with Prince Harry in 2018.

We can see Princess Charlotte wearing one of these Self Portrait dresses soon

Much like the womenswear collections, Self Portrait Kids features feminine party dresses and mixes lace, tulle and ruffles in pastel colours and polka-dot patterns. There are 21 different styles, ranging from age 3-12 and we can totally see Kate dressing Princess Charlotte in some of them. Looking to update your little one's wardrobe? You're going to want it all.

Shop our favourites from the collection...

Self Portrait Sequined Tulle Dress, £277, Mytheresa

You won't find a dress more party-perfect than this one with sequin star embellishments. Made from tulle with a diamante belt, it also has a skin-friendly smooth lining.

Self Portrait Kids Floral Lace Dress, £220, Mytheresa

A true mini-me dress, this has been designed in Self Portrait's classic polka dot print and features short puff sleeves with a full skirt.

Bow-Trimmed Lace Dress, £189, Mytheresa

This flora-lace dress in mint green would make the prettiest summer party outfit. We love the bow-adorned shoulder straps.

Point D'esprit Tulle Dress, £246, Mytheresa

If your little one loves pink, they won't want to take this off. Created using layers of point d'esprit tulle and with a crystal-embellished belt, you'll wish it came in adult sizes, too.

Tulle-Trimmed Taffeta Dress, £246, Mytheresa

A true princess dress, this has been made from lustrous cream taffeta with tulle trims. It would make a beautiful outfit for flower girls.

Open Work Lace Dress, £220, Mytheresa

Made from pink openwork lace with grosgrain trims, this gorgeous dress has a fit-and-flare shape with cascading tiers.

