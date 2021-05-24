Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress looks mighty like this £18 Morrisons frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When the Duchess of Cambridge wears a statement dress, you can be pretty sure it will be remembered in years to come.

Back in 2020, Prince William's wife visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk and made serious headlines with her multi-coloured midi dress by Faithfull The Brand. The midi design featured pretty puff sleeves and a striking pastel floral pattern and looked incredible on the royal. In fact, we're still dreaming about it almost a year later.

Accessorising to perfection as always, the mother-of-two styled it with her Russell and Bromley espadrilles, gold hoop earrings, and wore her hair in a loose, straight style.

After she stepped out in it, the 'Kate effect' took over as royal fans clamoured to get their hands on her dress, which of course sold out. It's thankfully back in stock and you can purchase it online for £180.

Kate dazzled in her floral Faithfull The Brand dress

But never fear, if £180 is out of your price range - get yourself down to Morrisons, ASAP! When you're doing your food shop, check out Nutmeg - the store's clothing section.

Faithfull The Brand Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress, £180, Net-A-Porter

They have a dead ringer of Kate's stunning frock for just £18. It has the same pastel tones, midi cut, floral print and relaxed fit. A great number for summer BBQs, garden parties and alfresco dining.

Floral dress, £18, Nutmeg at Morrisons

New Look also has another lookalike that's just as similar.

Pink Ditsy Floral Button Front Midi Dress, £15, New Look

Kate loves a floral frock. She has been seen out and about in a variety of gorgeous styles over the years and is a true fashion inspo for all things blooming. She works vibrant colors, floral patterns and sophisticated silhouettes. We can't wait to see what she will step out on this summer...

