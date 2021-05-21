Kate Middleton's nifty hack for keeping her face mask snug is so genius The royal mainly wears Amaia Kids masks

The Duchess of Cambridge has quickly adapted her royal wardrobe to adapt to covid guidelines, and has made sure her cotton face masks complement her outfits perfectly.

But have you noticed that Kate's face coverings always look perfectly fitted and snug? There's no chance of her having to shuffle it around, or stop it from slipping, like many of us find.

MORE: 28 royal face mask fashion looks

The Duchess gets the majority of her face masks from Amaia Kids, where she often shops for her children's clothes - and though there are both adult and kids masks available, many fans think that she opts for the miniature sizes in order to keep them well-fitted.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Royals wearing face coverings

Plenty of royal watchers have even taken to social media to debate her choice, though after trying the masks ourselves, HELLO! can reveal that Kate does choose to wear the children's sizes - though both masks look very similar. She may even tighten the elastic strands to give a closer fit.

Kate likes to keep her masks snug and secure

So if you find your mask is always baggy and slipping, consider opting for a children's size like clever royal Kate!

MORE: 16 best face masks for spring/summer 2021

The Duchess does wear masks from other brands and designers occasionally, but clearly loves the smaller fit, as she often opts for the same shape.

Wearing the Amaia Kids face mask in the children's size (left), and adult's size (right)

She wore a tartan face covering from Emilia Wickstead to match her beautiful dress from the label back in December, and opted for a silk style from Coco Rose London for her recent outing at the V&A museum.

MORE: The best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

Sweetly, all proceeds from the Coco Rose mask goes to a children's mental health charity, which is a cause close to Kate's heart, of course.

Wearing a Coco Rose London mask at the V&A museum

Meanwhile, her favourite Amaia Kids masks donate 30 per cent of profits to NHS Charities Together - so the royal's choices often have a philanthropic element, too.

Kate's favourite floral face masks have certainly sparked a trend. When she first stepped out wearing one in August 2020, digital fashion aggregator Lyst reported a 185 per cent spike in searches for 'floral', 'Liberty print' and 'ditsy print' face masks within 24 hours. Now that's the Kate effect!