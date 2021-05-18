We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall began their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

READ: Duchess Camilla's favourite designer announces exciting fashion news

Their first port of call was Belfast City Hall where the royal couple were welcomed by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey. Charles then met local historians and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla - Unexpected Queen of Fashion

We adored Camilla's latest outfit she sported for this special occasion. The mother-of-two went for one of her favourite fit-and-flare style dress coats in patriotic racing green. Accessorising to perfection, she also donned a coordinating face mask, as well as black knee-high boots and carried a green handbag by DeMellier. Her hair was blow-dried to perfection - she sported a head of full bouncy curls and soft, subtle makeup.

MORE: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

The Duchess heard about Belfast's ambition to become a Unesco City of Music, and was introduced to the women's steering group behind the bid.

Camilla at Belfast City Hall

Charles and Camilla then together met with staff from City Hall to hear about the past, present and future of Belfast and learn of new visions for the city.

The Mini Venicebag in Forest Grain, £295, DeMellier

Camilla's 'Mini Venice' DeMellier bag is one of her favourites and she likes it so much she also has it in blush pink. Wel, you know what they say - if you like something; buy it in every colour, right?

The Duchess of Sussex has the same bag as Camilla - which she wore in 2018

This cute little bag is practical yet stylish. Made in luxurious calf leather, it's lightweight and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle (which is what Camilla usually does.) The 73-year-old first wore the design in a racing green tone in 2018 and it goes perfectly with her tailored coats and jackets.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall's handbag collection is worth thousands

Rather famously, fellow royal the Duchess of Sussex also has Camilla's bag in green too! Meghan first rocked the tote back in January 2018, on an official visit to Cardiff.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.