Remember Kate Middleton's Wimbledon polka dot dress? Check out these lovely lookalikes

It was the look that just screamed modern-day Duchess with a cool retro vibe. Do you remember Kate Middleton’s lovely Dolce & Gabbana polka dress that she wore for Wimbledon back in 2017?

It was a big hit with royal style watchers – and it definitely ticks all the right fashion boxes. If you fancy recreating the mum-of-three’s iconic look then we’ve got news for you. We’ve found some very similar styles on the high street, and they’re absolutely perfect for summer.

Kate Middleton's polka dot look is perfect for summer

Kate is a big fan of polka dots – arguably the ultimate throwback trend which never goes out of fashion. She’s stepped out rocking a similar look while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, and we’ve seen her in green and navy blue styles at royal engagements over the years.

Her Wimbledon look was topped off with Oscar de la Renta gold and pearl earrings, a white tote bag by Victoria Beckham, Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses and open-toe block heel sandals by Office.

If you want to repli-Kate her winning look, we’ve hunted down similar styles for a fraction of the cost.

Kate Middleton-inspired polka dot dresses

Nobody’s Child polka dot midaxi dress, £45, M&S

Square neck puff sleeve dress, was £19.99 now £15.49, Shein

Astraea spot square neck shift dress, £169, Hobbs London

90s mini tea dress polka dot, was £20 now £14, ASOS

