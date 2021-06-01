Love Princess Charlotte's pink party dress? Get down to Morrisons ASAP

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've said it before, and we're going to say it again - we heart Princess Charlotte's wardrobe.The Duchess of Cambridge's daughter always looks so well put together and we love seeing what she will step out in next.

Kate Middleton prefers her children to wear classic styles and the traditional look really suits her brood. Charlotte has been seen in a variety of childrenswear staples from Rachel Riley, but she also has had a few dresses custom made for special occasions.

One of the dresses she memorably wore was during the royal tour of Poland in 2017. Charlotte stepped off the plane wearing a beautiful pink floral dress with shirring detail at the centre and an adorable collar.

She also had on a pair of adorable matching bloomers in the same print. The details of the dress were never released, but it was thought to be a custom-made number.

Princess Charlotte in her custom dress back in 2017

Well, if you are loving the look of this outfit for your own little princess, we suggest you get to Morrisons right away. Yes, really! The supermarket has an incredible children's clothing range - it's super stylish and boasts really affordable prices.

Get the look!

Little Nutmeg smock dress & pant set, £12, Nutmeg at Morrisons

We spied this Smock Dress and Pant Set and we think you will agree; it has the royal family written all over it. With a price tag of just £12, it has the same Liberty-style floral print, and has a timeless, sweet feel about it. It features traditional style smocking and the all-important rounded collar, whilst the pleated skirt includes cotton voile lining with a layer of mesh for additional comfort and warmth. So cute.

It comes in a variety of sizes - from newborn to 2-3 years. We suggest teaming with little Mary Jane shoes and socks for the ultimate regal getup.

