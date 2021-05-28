Kate Middleton's new bag has a sentimental story – and there's already a waitlist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new navy Strathberry clutch during her royal tour of Scotland last week, and royal fans have been dying to know how they can get their hands on one. Well, the brand new colourway is landing in stores in August – and there's already a waiting list.

The chic 'Multrees Chain Wallet' style from the royal-approved brand was a poignant choice for Duchess Catherine, who showed her support for the Scottish luxury fashion accessories company following a difficult year for businesses everywhere.

Kate's clutch has been named after Strathberry's new flagship store on the iconic Edinburgh luxury shopping destination, Multrees Walk, which opened its doors back in December.

Available in six colourways, the must-have bag retails at £255 – and we're joining the waitlist for the new navy version.

Multrees Chain Wallet in navy, £255, Strathberry

Kate paired hers with a contrasting blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matching heels, adding her Floral Bouquet Brooch and matching earrings, and rounded off the look with her £1,400 18ct gold necklace by Kiki McDonough.

Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry owner and co-founder, told HELLO! it was "an honour to see" the Duchess of Cambridge carrying one of their designs once again.

Kate debuted her new clutch in Edinburgh

She explained: "It feels especially wonderful and exciting as she chose again our hometown of Edinburgh to endorse a local and independent business during her visit to Scotland. We're thrilled and honoured by her continuous support.

"She's such an inspiring role model and we’re delighted she chose Strathberry to complement her sophisticated look. She looks absolutely stunning and extremely chic."

Meghan Markle is also a fan of the Scottish brand

The choice of bag was also reminiscent of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex first carried one of their burgundy colour block totes for her first joint royal visit to Edinburgh with Prince Harry in 2017, and has since sported a number of their designs.

Kate, whose Scottish title is the Countess of Strathearn, has stepped out wearing local brands throughout the tour, including a Strathearn tartan scarf.

