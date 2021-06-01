﻿
best kate middleton style black navy blazers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loved Kate Middleton's nautical navy blazer? H&M, ASOS and Marks & Spencer have amazing similar styles

Shop the best Duchess-style navy blue and black blazers from £32

Karen Silas

When it come to her royal wardrobe, Kate Middleton has a few main staples in her closet - floral shirt dresses, comfy jeans, Breton striped tops and last, but certainly not least, the Duchess of Cambridge classic: a tailored black or navy blue blazer for the perfect year-round nautical look.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's new jeans are a hit with royal fans - but they're selling fast

The Duchess of Cambridge donned the perennial classic for a May 2021 visit to Scotland alongside husband Prince William, wearing a £549 Holland Cooper double-breasted twill blazer – a look that's easy to repli-Kate and will stay in style for seasons, and even years, to come.

kate middleton double breasted navy blazer scotland

Be like the Duchess and team a navy or black blazer with your outfit - here the royal is in St Andrews, Scotland in May 2021 wearing a Holland Cooper double-breasted jacket

Duchess Kate’s go-to navy blue or black blazer, which is perfect for transitional dressing whether spring, autumn or even chilly summer nights, can be single or double-breasted, and often features gold button details.

kate-middleton-breton-blazer

Style like the Duchess: team a tailored jacket with skinny jeans, shoes with some height and a standout top

So take a close look at Duchess' style and check out these royal-inspired options – including picks from Kate's favourites like Marks & Spencer, Boden and Karen Millen - to add to your own wardrobe, starting from £32 ($46).

RELATED: Kate Middleton's cute baby blue Boden cardigan is back in stock

Shop Kate Middleton-style blazers

hm blazer like kate middleton

Double-breasted jacket with pearl buttons, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

 

marks and spencer kate middleton navy blazer

Double-breasted blazer, £55 / $105, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

 

kate middleton asos dark black blazer

ASOS Design double breasted jersey blazer, / $46, ASOS

SHOP NOW

 

mango blazer plus size curve kate middleton

Plus-size navy blazer, £69.99 / $119.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

 

kate middleton boden blazer

Tailored Military Blazer, was £169 now £127 / $203, Boden

SHOP NOW

 

derek lam blazer the outnet kate middleton

Derek Lam double-breasted blazer, was £300 now £165 / $198, The Outnet

SHOP NOW

 

karen millen navy blazer kate middleton

Tailored Button Military Blazer, was £169 now £127 / $203, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

How to wear a blazer like Kate Middleton

If you are wondering how to style a navy blazer à la Kate, we have some royal styling tips. The Duchess often teams her blue jackets with a pair of skinny navy blue jeans and some shoes with height – like her favourite wedges – for the final touches.

kate middleton wearing navy blue blazer nautical

The Duchess of Cambridge combines her navy blazers with everything from dresses to culottes

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown this wardrobe staple's versatility – and how blazers are year-round winners from season to season – by also styling her tailored jackets over dresses, pencil skirts and even culottes.

So now you know how to wear a dark blazer like Kate Middleton and where to buy one. It's time to get styling!

KEEP READING: All the latest on Kate Middleton style

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kate middleton style

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.