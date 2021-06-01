Loved Kate Middleton's nautical navy blazer? H&M, ASOS and Marks & Spencer have amazing similar styles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it come to her royal wardrobe, Kate Middleton has a few main staples in her closet - floral shirt dresses, comfy jeans, Breton striped tops and last, but certainly not least, the Duchess of Cambridge classic: a tailored black or navy blue blazer for the perfect year-round nautical look.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's new jeans are a hit with royal fans - but they're selling fast

The Duchess of Cambridge donned the perennial classic for a May 2021 visit to Scotland alongside husband Prince William, wearing a £549 Holland Cooper double-breasted twill blazer – a look that's easy to repli-Kate and will stay in style for seasons, and even years, to come.

Be like the Duchess and team a navy or black blazer with your outfit - here the royal is in St Andrews, Scotland in May 2021 wearing a Holland Cooper double-breasted jacket

Duchess Kate’s go-to navy blue or black blazer, which is perfect for transitional dressing whether spring, autumn or even chilly summer nights, can be single or double-breasted, and often features gold button details.

Style like the Duchess: team a tailored jacket with skinny jeans, shoes with some height and a standout top

So take a close look at Duchess' style and check out these royal-inspired options – including picks from Kate's favourites like Marks & Spencer, Boden and Karen Millen - to add to your own wardrobe, starting from £32 ($46).

RELATED: Kate Middleton's cute baby blue Boden cardigan is back in stock

Shop Kate Middleton-style blazers

Double-breasted jacket with pearl buttons, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

Double-breasted blazer, £55 / $105, Marks & Spencer

ASOS Design double breasted jersey blazer, £32 / $46, ASOS

Plus-size navy blazer, £69.99 / $119.99, Mango

Tailored Military Blazer, was £169 now £127 / $203, Boden

Derek Lam double-breasted blazer, was £300 now £165 / $198, The Outnet

Tailored Button Military Blazer, was £169 now £127 / $203, Karen Millen

How to wear a blazer like Kate Middleton

If you are wondering how to style a navy blazer à la Kate, we have some royal styling tips. The Duchess often teams her blue jackets with a pair of skinny navy blue jeans and some shoes with height – like her favourite wedges – for the final touches.

The Duchess of Cambridge combines her navy blazers with everything from dresses to culottes

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown this wardrobe staple's versatility – and how blazers are year-round winners from season to season – by also styling her tailored jackets over dresses, pencil skirts and even culottes.

So now you know how to wear a dark blazer like Kate Middleton and where to buy one. It's time to get styling!

KEEP READING: All the latest on Kate Middleton style

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.