Princess Eugenie is back after giving birth - and you should see her dress

Princess Eugenie was spotted in her first royal appointment since her son August was born in February, and we think you'll agree; the new mum looks glowing.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared a series of snapshots of her at Somerset House in celebration of World Ocean Day, something which is very close to her heart.

With her hair expertly blow-dried and sporting subtle makeup, Eugenie wore a dazzling dress that featured subtle ruffles and an on-trend paisley print. It's the kind of frock that could be worn for a variety of occasions.

Eugenie styled hers up with trainers and her favourite Mr. Boho sunglasses which gave it a casual vibe, but you could add heels if you wanted to rock this kind of design on a night out. We've found a dress just like the royal's - keep scrolling to get the look.

Eugenie looked incredible in her navy dress

Alongside the stylish snaps, Eugenie said: "Today I went to visit the Forest for Change at Somerset House with the wonderful team at @theglobalgoals. ⁣In the middle of this magnificent forest are the @unitednations 17 Global Goals as pillars. Today we were celebrating goal 14: Life Below Water on World Oceans Day." ⁣

Navy Satin Floral Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress, £29.99

She added: "I listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it. ⁣Thank you @theglobalgoals for bringing us together to talk about the ocean and for talking to me about my new role as a @bluemarinefoundation ambassador.⁣ #worldoceansday #forestforchange"

We last saw the royal on Friday, where she made a video appearance to deliver a touching message, and she appeared to be sporting a sleek new hairstyle.

The royal mum appeared in a clip for The Anti-Slavery Collective, the charity she co-founded with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017. Speaking from her Windsor home, Eugenie donned a black ensemble and her shoulder-length brunette locks were blowdried into vintage-style waves at the tips. Stunning!

