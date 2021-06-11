Radiant Kate Middleton wows in fitted dress for appearance alongside Jill Biden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured publicly with First Lady Jill Biden for the first time on Friday, as the pair stepped out for a joint engagement at a school in Hayle, Cornwall.

Kate looked beautiful as ever wearing a fitted Alexander McQueen dress, with her hair down loose in a bouncy blow-dry and gold hoop earrings completing the look.

The Duchess' elegant fuchsia dress boasted a matching belt, cinching her in at the waist and smart pleated detailing on the bodice.

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks radiant in Alexander McQueen

Dr Biden, meanwhile, looked equally as elegant in a hot pink blazer layered over a white dress - how chic.

Kate's McQueen 'Leaf Midi Pencil Dress' is sadly out of stock, but we've sourced some lovely dupes if you're keen to recreate the Duchess' enviable style.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with US First Lady Jill Biden

The mother-of-three carried the 'Milly' bag from L.K.Bennett in nude. The versatile style is currently £112 reduced from £225 and is still available in the duck egg shade - but hurry!

Community college educator Dr Biden has continued to teach alongside her role as First Lady, while the early years has been a huge focus for the Duchess throughout her royal career.

Hobbs Petite Geraldine Dress, £89, John Lewis

Red Lights Sheath Dress, £160 ($181), Etsy

Milly Handheld Bag, reduced to £112, L.K.Bennett

There was much excitement from pupils at Connor Downs Academy as Kate and Jill arrived at their joint engagement.

The pair will also be seen again together at the G7 Leaders Reception on Friday evening, where the Queen, alongside senior royals Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William, will also be in attendance.

The pair visited a school in Hayle, Cornwall

Friday's engagements at the G7 Summit will kick off a big weekend for Her Majesty, who will mark her official birthday at a scaled-down Trooping the Colour parade at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Queen will then host US President Joe Biden and the First Lady at her Berkshire royal residence on Sunday. The President will be welcomed to Windsor by the Queen with a Guard of Honour, followed by tea with the monarch at the castle.

