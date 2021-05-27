Kate Middleton loves her chic cricket jumper, just like Princess Diana

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge changed into her Ralph Lauren cricket jumper as she headed to a sporty engagement at a Lawn Tennis Association Youth event with her husband Prince William on Thursday.

She swapped out her Massimo Dutti blazer and Jigsaw polka-dot cardigan in favour of the V-neck knit, which is also similar to a style that Princess Diana used to wear off-duty.

Kate's cable-knit number dates back to 2019, and is sadly no longer available to shop - though there are a variety of similar options available if you want to steal her style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate rocks a tennis jumper for sporty engagement

Like Diana, Kate favours her cricket sweater for more informal occasions, particularly active engagements. The Princess of Wales was often pictured wearing her own knit after dropping a young Prince Harry off at school in London.

Princess Diana also loved cricket jumpers. IMAGE: Getty

She and William got stuck in playing tennis with the children, joining a class from Canal View Primary school at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in a set of exercises from the LTA Youth programme including hopscotch, floor tennis and team cones.

Kate looked chic in her cricket jumper

LTA Youth is a new and inclusive junior programme for children aged 4 to 18, created to help make tennis accessible to as many children as possible. The programme includes the first national curriculum for tennis ever written, drawing on world leading expertise and informed by both athlete development principles and insight from parents and players.

Once again, the Duke and Duchess were put in rival teams during the engagement! William let out a cheeky laugh when a shot by Kate hit the net, later teasing: "You weren't on the winning team again Catherine."

Speaking to the children afterwards, Kate sweetly said: "Thanks for showing us all of your skills. We will have to practice for next time. Some of those shots were pretty hard."

