Kate Middleton debuts adorable jewellery in tribute to her children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out once again in Edinburgh on Thursday as they began the final day of their Scotland visit.

Looking lovely in another blazer and trousers combo, Kate added a pair of white trainers for the couple's engagement with Fields In Trust - an organisation that helps to protect green spaces in Edinburgh.

Adding a white and black polka-dot blouse - another of her favourite staples, Kate also cinched her waist with a black leather belt. And sweetly, we spotted that she was wearing a new necklace featuring her children's initials - how lovely is that?

Kate also wore a sweet new necklace in tribute to her children

The Duchess finished her look by wearing her hair in her signature loose curls, adding her usual soft and flawless makeup look.

It comes after a busy few days of engagements for the royal couple, who have no doubt enjoyed returning to the city where they first met!

Kate and William visited their beloved St Andrews University on Wednesday, with Kate looking chic in her Holland Cooper blazer, tailored trousers and Veja trainers - a sustainable style the Duchess of Sussex also loves.

Kate debuted a chic new pair of Veja trainers

And later that evening, the Duchess chose another style from Holland Cooper to host NHS workers at an outdoor screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with her husband.

The beautiful tartan coat, £849, was a perfect choice for her Scottish engagement, which she teamed with a glitzy metallic skirt by Joseph underneath. She added her favourite pair of Manolo Blank BB velvet pumps to finish the look.

The event was held in honour of NHS staff

The royal couple paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh as they arrived at the cinema in one of his beloved Land Rovers.

William and Kate joined guests at the unique event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in a 1966 24 model that belonged to Prince Philip and which the Queen had loaned them for the occasion.

Kate and William arrived in one of Prince Philip's Land Rovers

After parking up alongside NHS workers in the forecourt of the Palace, the couple met some of the guests being recognised for their incredible efforts during the coronavirus health crisis.

Those attending came from across the NHS workforce in Scotland, having been nominated by NHS Charities Together's member charities and their associated health boards.

