There's no doubt about it - the Duchess of Cambridge sure knows how to style up her baby bump. After being pregnant three times, she has maternity dressing nailed down.

One of the brands she loves to wear when carrying a child is Seraphine. Their maternity clothes are sleek, tailored and oh-so-chic, so it's easy to see why she has chosen them on a number of occasions. They have everything from nursing tops to glam evening wear.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Shows Off Baby Bump at Easter Service

One of the first times Kate stepped out in the London-based line was in an official family photograph back in 2013. The sweet shot features the Duchess, Prince William, and little Prince George, and you can still buy her fuchsia knot dress she's wearing in the snaps.

At the time, HELLO! spoke to the founder of Seraphine, Cecile Reinaud, and she said the effect Kate's royal stamp of approval had a pretty spectacular effect on her business.

Kate in her Seraphine dress

"The Kate effect is huge and we have been enjoying a 400% growth in sales since it became public that Kate bought Seraphine dresses back in April 2013," she said.

Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress, £119, Seraphine

Five years later, the brand was still on her mind - For Kate's third pregnancy with little Prince Louis in 2018, Prince William's wife looked super stylish on the royal tour of Sweden, as she and her husband stepped out for a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Norway. Kate stole the show in the Marlene dress by Seraphine which gently skimmed her baby bump and flattered her changing shape. It was covered in guipure lace and had lovely trumpet sleeves. Just stunning, don't you think?

The dress is a best-seller for the brand and is so popular, it has become a regular in their permanent collection. Normally priced at £169, you can currently pick it up online for £119 - which is a pretty great saving.

