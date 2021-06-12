Kate Middleton wears beautiful pre-loved bracelet once belonging to Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't often seen without her wonderful sapphire engagement ring, which was passed down from Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, but at the G7 Summit on Friday, Kate was sporting another piece from Diana's incredible jewellery collection.

On Kate's left wrist she wore a statement three-strand pearl bracelet, and this gorgeous piece was a loved item formerly belonging to the Princess of Wales. Most notably, Princess Diana wore it with her legendary 'Elvis' dress in 1989, which featured a turned-up collar and hundreds of delicate pearls.

The bracelet itself is a Nigel Milne creation and the item was designed as part of a charity collection which helped raise funds for a women's health charity once called Birthright, which Diana was a patron of.

Kate Middleton's gorgeous bracelet once belonged to Princess Diana

The three-row pearl bracelet with diamond and pearl spacers looked incredible against the white of Princess Diana's iconic Catherine Walker 'Elvis' dress and Kate also decided to pair it with a white ensemble, selecting a chic Alexander McQueen coat dress.

The Princess of Wales wore her pearl bracelet with a special pearl dress

The Duchess has been spotted wearing the bracelet on occasion, and one time was at a summer reception in Germany in 2017.

The Duchess' nude heels finished off her look

Other accessories on Friday's outing included a sweet clutch bag, classic Aquazzura nude heels and Robinson Pelham Oxygen Aspen Earrings, worth £4,900, which the Duchess was seen wearing previously in Sweden in 2018. Kate wore her hair in her signature glossy waves, and kept her makeup simple.

Earlier in the day, Kate also took part in a joint engagement with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, as they visited a primary school in Cornwall. The royal chose to wear a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion, which she teamed with a small nude bag.

