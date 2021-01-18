How Countess Sophie remodelled her wedding tiara She debuted the new look at a state banquet in 2019

The Countess of Wessex's go-to tiara for formal royal events is the 'Anthemion' tiara - a piece that is particularly special to her, as it was her royal wedding tiara for her special day back in 1999.

But did you know that she's since customised the beautiful diamond headpiece? For a Buckingham Palace state banquet for President Trump in June 2019, the royal teamed an elegant lilac draped gown with the remodelled jewels.

The beautiful diamond headpiece was gifted to Sophie for her wedding to Prince Edward, and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen's collection - though its outing in 2019 was the first time she had rearranged the piece. A customisable tiara? Sounds like a royal win to us!

Sophie debuted her tiara in a new setting in 2019

Since then, the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly confirmed in her book - The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe - that the headpiece was redesigned by jeweller Harry Collins for Sophie to wear at the State Banquet.

The sparkling headpiece also appeared to have a new row of jewels along the band at the hairline.

She previously wore the sections of her tiara further apart

Though the Anthemion tiara is most likely Sophie's most-worn, we have seen her wear a number of other beautiful pieces, too.

In 2004, the Countess debuted a new diamond floral button headpiece with a dark grey ruched gown, to Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary's pre-wedding gala.

Wearing the Queen's Five Aquamarine tiara

And a year later, Sophie introduced a third tiara with a large central aquamarine stone at the enthronement dinner ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco. In 2006, she wore the beautiful piece in its convertible necklace form - clearly, she is fond of multi-tasking jewellery!

Countess Sophie has also worn the Queen's Five Aquamarine tiara on a couple of occasions. It's quite the collection...