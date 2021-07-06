The Duchess of Cornwall makes us really want this Burberry trench coat Prince Charles' wife celebrates new patron with Horseback UK

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall announced the wonderful news of her new patronage with Horseback UK. In pictures released by the charity, the blonde royal looked incredible in her stone-coloured trench coat, by British heritage brand Burberry.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall wears pretty summer print as she pays heartfelt tribute

The 73-year-old added tan coloured high-heel shoes and looked as fresh and glowing as ever as she greeted horses and met with representatives of the charity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall shares unseen look inside Clarence House

Horseback UK provides help, education and recovery tools to veterans and others needing mental health support.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall's new polka-dot dress is just what you've been looking for

The Duchess shares a passion for horses, is a keen rider and understands the incredible emotional impact horses have on human recovery. It is this emotional connection, along with HorseBack UKs’ distinctive educational tools, that make them leaders in Mental Health recovery.

Camilla looked incredible in her Burberry trench coat

Co-founder Emma Hutchison said "We are incredibly grateful to The Duchess of Cornwall for accepting the invitation to become our Patron. As a keen equestrian herself, HRH understands how horses can help have a positive impact on our well-being and recovery."

The Duchess met with school children

HorseBack UK has been running its Military courses since 2009 to empower serving and former military personnel suffering from both physical and mental life changing injuries. Using horsemanship and outdoor activities they deliver personal development programmes that encourage participants to acquire new coping strategies and life skills, and to build lasting resilience and leave with an official SQA qualification.

Horses are a special part of the royal's life

The Schools Development Programmes have been successfully running for the past six years. With an emphasis on participation and personal development, teenagers participate in the same SQA Level 4 Certificate in Personal Development Through Horsemanship over a 15 day programme.

READ: 11 of Kate Middleton and Camilla's sweetest moments together in photos

As well as continuing with its military programmes HorseBack has developed a new Youth Development Programme in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust which will offer support to those within the local community.