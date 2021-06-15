Duchess Camilla is the queen of Royal Ascot in matching dress and mask A dazzling new outfit for the Duchess of Cornwall

We all know that Royal Ascot is THE horseracing event of the year and for us, it's truly just as exciting to see the fashion as it is to watch the races themselves.

Attending the event is a huge tradition in the royal family and, having been cancelled in 2020, you just know this year is going to be even more special.

The Duchess of Cornwall pulled out all the stops with her look on day one - sporting a stunning pastel blue striped dress by one of her favourite designers, Bruce Oldfield. We love the cut of this tailored design - but we are mighty impressed by her matching face mask - so chic! Her Philip Treacy topped off the look perfectly.

Camilla accompanied husband Prince Charles, who looked dashing in his grey suit and top hat.

She also carried a sleek white clutch and wore one of her favourite pearl and diamond encrusted chokers. Ascot goals right there.

The Countess of Wessex was also in attendance and she looked as chic as can be, sporting a silk maxi dress by ARoss Girl.

The Countess of Wessex stunned in satin

The loose design came complete with poet sleeves and a nipped-in, elasticated waist. We are obsessed with the floaty maxi hem. It's so ethereal and gave the blonde royal a super feminine look. Keeping it simple, she added cream high heels and a circular disc hat embroidered with flowers, as well as a silver statement necklace.

Ascot has a seriously strict dress code. There can be no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a huge no no and hats or fascinators are an absolute necessity. The royal family set the perfect example on how to dress for the races - so if you are heading to the famous racecourse, check out what they are sporting to guide you.