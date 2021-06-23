We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles for a day of engagements on Wednesday, and we can't get enough of the pretty green dress the royal chose to wear.

Camilla, 73, opted for a stunning getup by Samantha Sung. Known as the 'Audrey' dress, it featured a fitted upper, full length button fastening and a waist belt. Priced at £705, it's pretty steep, so we've added a fab high street alternative should you wish to invest. The royal teamed the statement design with nude high heels and carried her Bottega Veneta bag. Swish!

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

It's not just Camilla that likes this label. According to the Telegraph's Head of Fashion Lisa Armstrong, the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, also likes the brand's dresses. The journalist said: "She loves Samantha Sung’s shirt dresses and Goat, but likes to shop in the sale."

During her busy day, the mother-of-two visited the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to learn about the restoration undertaken by its owner, Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Lloyd Webber.

Camilla looked incredible in her green dress

Charles and Camilla met the theatre’s creative taste consultant, Lily Jones, owner of the popular Lily Vanilli Bakery near Columbia Road in East London. The royal couple then headed to the terrace area, where future guests will be able to enjoy afternoon tea by a life-sized statue of famed playwright, Nöel Coward. Fancy!

Samantha Sung Audrey Drapery Dota Dress in Ivy Green, £705, Collen & Clare

Afterwards, the pair visited Hyde Park, to thank The Royal Parks staff, including gardeners, apprentices, cleaning staff and litter pickers, for maintaining London’s green spaces throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camilla stopped for an ice cream at the electric Royal Parks ice-cream van and met members of The Royal Parks’ mounted police force.

Evia Green Polka Dot Silk Dress, £129, L.K.Bennett

