The mystery of Prince George's outfit at Euros finally solved The royal England fan has everyone talking…

The Euro 2020 final will go down in history for many reasons. Not just England's nail biting defeat that ended in penalties, but future King Prince George taking to the stands with his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

READ: Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George attend Euros final at Wembley – best photos

Seeing the young royal sing the national anthem alongside his parents, as well as watching his cheers from the royal box was simply adorable, don't you think?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George hugs mum Kate and dad William after England's goal

The young prince looked adorably smart in a navy blue blazer, royal blue shirt and tie, and what looked to be a fabulous pair of chino shorts which came from Ralph Lauren Kids.

MORE: Kate Middleton hugs son Prince George is rare public display of affection – and fans go wild

Fans were pretty certain the royal was wearing shorts, but some exclaimed he actually had trousers on, causing quite the debate. Instagram fan account The Royal Fashion Police has now halted the difference of opinion with a brand new photo.

Prince George's outfit caused debate at the England Vs. Italy final

The caption read: "Thanks to the President of Italy, the mystery is now solved. Prince George wore trousers to the final. Thanks @Inst_anti for sending pictures!"

In the snap, you can see George in the background, wearing some very smart trousers indeed.

The Royal Fashion Police identifed Prince George was actually wearing trousers

We can't stop thinking about the Prince's reactions to the match, which appeared on television. Following England's first goal, cameras panned to George, who jumped up and down as he celebrated between his parents. The Prince quickly hugged his dad before turning to his mum to embrace her whilst smiling from ear to ear. Following a few more seconds of celebration, George then composed himself and tucked in his shirt. How cute?

READ: Prince George's adorable moment at Euros has royal fans saying the same thing

The family had a great time at the stadium despite England's loss and were surrounded by stars such David Beckham, who took his daughter Harper and son Cruz with him, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.