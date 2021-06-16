We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has a very varied wardrobe indeed. She loves both designer and high street clothes and often stays loyal to her favourite brands.

The royal also loves British labels and one of her favourites is Needle & Thread. Prince William's wife wore the luxury brand back in 2020 for an event at Buckingham Palace. Her 'Aurora' gown sold out in record time thanks to the Kate effect, and it's easy to see why.

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks stunning in white

Made in a cherry red hue, it boasted lace, tulle, a smattering of sequins and was a total show-stopper.

Kate wore the Aurora dress from Needle & Thread in 2020

So we are pretty sure Kate is going to totally love the brand's all new Pre Fall '21 KIDS collection. It's pretty epic, we think you'll agree!

Rose Garden Ditsy KIDS Dress, £150, Needle & Thread

It features matching mummy and me styles, with fabulous new prints and styles from the womenswear collection. Princess Charlotte is partial to a gorgeous dress or two, and we think these frocks would be right up her street. Can you imagine if Kate and Charlotte twinned? It makes us excited just thinking about it!

The Rose Garden V Neck Gown, £345, Needle & Thread

HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon caught up with Needle & Thread founder Hannah Coffin during an Instagram Live in 2020, and she revealed that Kate has a secret collection of gorgeous party dresses.

Wild Rose Bijou KIDS Dress, £225, Needle & Thread

Speaking of the royal's surprise outing wearing the red dress of dreams, she revealed: "We knew that the Duchess had this dress among others… and you know, she wears us privately, so we didn't know if she was just having a private event or whatever. So we didn't actually know if she was going to be wearing it and which of the dresses she would wear."

Speaking of the 'Kate effect' on her company, she added: "The stars had just aligned as we had actually had a big reorder of that style come in about four days beforehand."

She explained: "It just so happened that when the Duchess wore us, we had stock and lots of different sizes, and within 24 hours the whole lot was gone. We had a waiting list and I think within about 24 to 36 hours we had about 700 or 800 people waiting. She just has the most phenomenal impact on brands."

