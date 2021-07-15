Megan Bull
What shoes to pack for a UK holiday to the seaside. Let's look to Kate Middleton, shall we? We've rounded up the best shoes to pack for a staycation! From white trainers to heeled sandals, espadrille wedges to Birkenstocks, shop the best styles from River Island, H&M and more.
Prepping for a staycation? You know what they say – give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world. No matter where you're heading on holiday, we've looked to Kate Middleton to inspire us with our packing dilemma. From box-fresh white trainers to heeled sandals, and Kate's iconic espadrille wedges, the high street is full of fashionable and functional designs that'll keep you comfortable on your staycation. Here are some of our favourite pairs...
Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #1: A white pump
Kate loves Superga trainers and owns them in a number of different shades
White Cotu Trainers, £60, Superga
The Duchess of Cambridge swears by her Superga trainers, and you can rock them for £60.
White Stud Back Trainers, £14.99, New Look
Part of New Look's vegan range, these leather-look trainers will go with just about everything.
Air Force 1 Pixel Trainers, £109.95, Nike
These Nike Air Force trainers come in several different shades, including white, pink, beige and black.
Adidas Platform Trainers, £49.99, Office
Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #2: A low heel comfy dinner shoe
You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy dinner shoes – just ask Kate
Suede Color Block Slip-ons, £290, Daissy Ornelas
Finished with contrasting colour piping, these suede slip-ons are so chic.
Aldo heeled sandals, £75, ASOS
These nude leather block heels with metallic detailing are pure Kate.
Green Knit Mule Sandals, £13.50, Shein
Heeled mules are all the rage right now and Shein's knitted pair are already selling like hotcakes.
Leather Heeled Mules, £85, & Other Stories
Team your favourite little black dress with H&M's faux leather sandals.
Black Mules, £24.99, H&M
Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #3: The classic espadrille
The Duchess often steps out in her go-to Castañer wedges
Wide Fit Espadrille Wedges, £22.50, Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer's canvas espadrilles are just like Kate Middleton's go-to Castañer wedges – minus the price tag.
Pink Ribbon Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedges, £23.99, New Look
Giving off major ballerina vibes, New Look's ribbon tie wedges are going straight in our baskets.
White Embellished Wedges, £55, River Island
Add a little sparkle to your holiday outfits with River Island's embellished strappy sandals.
Tan Espadrille Wedges, £85, & Other Stories
These tan wedges are a summer staple – the neutral shade means they'll go with every and any ensemble.
Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #4: A pair of comfy shoes
Kate loves her comfortable loafers - and has worn them on numerous occasions.
Pink loafers, £40, Office
Metallic Leather Flip Flops, £59.50, FitFlop
Fitflop's metallic pair have been reduced to just £59.50 in the sale – winning.
Brown Birkenstocks, £80, Office
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstocks.
Pink Glitter Flip Flops, £30, Havaianas
Perfect for heatwave weather, make sure you pack these gorgeous glittery flip flops for the beach.
Gold Birkenstocks, £65, River Island
These statement gold Birkenstocks are one of River Island's best-loved styles right now, and we can see why.
