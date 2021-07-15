We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prepping for a staycation? You know what they say – give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world. No matter where you're heading on holiday, we've looked to Kate Middleton to inspire us with our packing dilemma. From box-fresh white trainers to heeled sandals, and Kate's iconic espadrille wedges, the high street is full of fashionable and functional designs that'll keep you comfortable on your staycation. Here are some of our favourite pairs...

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #1: A white pump

Kate loves Superga trainers and owns them in a number of different shades

White Cotu Trainers, £60, Superga

The Duchess of Cambridge swears by her Superga trainers, and you can rock them for £60.

White Stud Back Trainers, £14.99, New Look

Part of New Look's vegan range, these leather-look trainers will go with just about everything.

Air Force 1 Pixel Trainers, £109.95, Nike

These Nike Air Force trainers come in several different shades, including white, pink, beige and black.

Adidas Platform Trainers, £49.99, Office

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #2: A low heel comfy dinner shoe

You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy dinner shoes – just ask Kate

Suede Color Block Slip-ons, £290, Daissy Ornelas

Finished with contrasting colour piping, these suede slip-ons are so chic.

Aldo heeled sandals, £75, ASOS

These nude leather block heels with metallic detailing are pure Kate.

Green Knit Mule Sandals, £13.50, Shein

Heeled mules are all the rage right now and Shein's knitted pair are already selling like hotcakes.

Leather Heeled Mules, £85, & Other Stories

Team your favourite little black dress with H&M's faux leather sandals.

Black Mules, £24.99, H&M

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #3: The classic espadrille

The Duchess often steps out in her go-to Castañer wedges

Wide Fit Espadrille Wedges, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's canvas espadrilles are just like Kate Middleton's go-to Castañer wedges – minus the price tag.

Pink Ribbon Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedges, £23.99, New Look

Giving off major ballerina vibes, New Look's ribbon tie wedges are going straight in our baskets.

White Embellished Wedges, £55, River Island

Add a little sparkle to your holiday outfits with River Island's embellished strappy sandals.

Tan Espadrille Wedges, £85, & Other Stories

These tan wedges are a summer staple – the neutral shade means they'll go with every and any ensemble.

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #4: A pair of comfy shoes

Kate loves her comfortable loafers - and has worn them on numerous occasions.

Pink loafers, £40, Office

Metallic Leather Flip Flops, £59.50, FitFlop

Fitflop's metallic pair have been reduced to just £59.50 in the sale – winning.

Brown Birkenstocks, £80, Office

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstocks.

Pink Glitter Flip Flops, £30, Havaianas

Perfect for heatwave weather, make sure you pack these gorgeous glittery flip flops for the beach.

Gold Birkenstocks, £65, River Island

These statement gold Birkenstocks are one of River Island's best-loved styles right now, and we can see why.

