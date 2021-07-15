﻿
kate-middleton-shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The only 4 pairs of shoes Kate Middleton would pack for a UK staycation

Kate Middleton always gets it right when it comes to footwear...

Megan Bull

Prepping for a staycation? You know what they say – give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world. No matter where you're heading on holiday, we've looked to Kate Middleton to inspire us with our packing dilemma. From box-fresh white trainers to heeled sandals, and Kate's iconic espadrille wedges, the high street is full of fashionable and functional designs that'll keep you comfortable on your staycation. Here are some of our favourite pairs...

RELATED: 9 sparkly flat sandals to glam up your evening wear now that heels are redundant

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #1: A white pump

kate-m-supergas

Kate loves Superga trainers and owns them in a number of different shades

supergas

White Cotu Trainers, £60, Superga

SHOP NOW 

The Duchess of Cambridge swears by her Superga trainers, and you can rock them for £60. 

nl-white-trainers

White Stud Back Trainers, £14.99, New Look

SHOP NOW 

Part of New Look's vegan range, these leather-look trainers will go with just about everything. 

nike-air-force

Air Force 1 Pixel Trainers, £109.95, Nike

SHOP NOW 

These Nike Air Force trainers come in several different shades, including white, pink, beige and black. 

adidas-trainers

Adidas Platform Trainers, £49.99, Office

SHOP NOW 

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #2: A low heel comfy dinner shoe

kate-comfy-heels

You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy dinner shoes – just ask Kate

daissy-mule

Suede Color Block Slip-ons, £290, Daissy Ornelas

SHOP NOW

Finished with contrasting colour piping, these suede slip-ons are so chic. 

aldo-shoe

Aldo heeled sandals, £75, ASOS

SHOP NOW

These nude leather block heels with metallic detailing are pure Kate.

green-mules-shein

Green Knit Mule Sandals, £13.50, Shein

SHOP NOW  

Heeled mules are all the rage right now and Shein's knitted pair are already selling like hotcakes. 

cream-mules-other-stories

Leather Heeled Mules, £85, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Team your favourite little black dress with H&M's faux leather sandals.

black-mules

Black Mules, £24.99, H&M

SHOP NOW 

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #3: The classic espadrille

kate-castaner-wedges

The Duchess often steps out in her go-to Castañer wedges

ms-wedges

Wide Fit Espadrille Wedges, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW 

Marks & Spencer's canvas espadrilles are just like Kate Middleton's go-to Castañer wedges – minus the price tag. 

pink-wedges

Pink Ribbon Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedges, £23.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

Giving off major ballerina vibes, New Look's ribbon tie wedges are going straight in our baskets. 

river-island-white-wedges

White Embellished Wedges, £55, River Island

SHOP NOW 

Add a little sparkle to your holiday outfits with River Island's embellished strappy sandals. 

nude-wedges

Tan Espadrille Wedges, £85, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

These tan wedges are a summer staple – the neutral shade means they'll go with every and any ensemble. 

Kate Middleton's holiday shoe essential #4: A pair of comfy shoes

kate-middleton-flats

Kate loves her comfortable loafers - and has worn them on numerous occasions.

office-loafers-shoe

Pink loafers, £40, Office

SHOP NOW

fitflop

Metallic Leather Flip Flops, £59.50, FitFlop

SHOP NOW

Fitflop's metallic pair have been reduced to just £59.50 in the sale – winning. 

brown-birkenstocks

Brown Birkenstocks, £80, Office

SHOP NOW

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstocks. 

havaianas

Pink Glitter Flip Flops, £30, Havaianas

SHOP NOW 

Perfect for heatwave weather, make sure you pack these gorgeous glittery flip flops for the beach. 

gold-rive-risland

Gold Birkenstocks, £65, River Island

SHOP NOW 

These statement gold Birkenstocks are one of River Island's best-loved styles right now, and we can see why.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kate middleton

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.