Kate Middleton changes into Breton top and Veja trainers for return to university

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the University of St Andrews, to hear from current students about how they have coped and supported each other during the past difficult year. The couple met at the establishment 20 years ago.

Kate, 39, decided to change from her casual morning outfit (which consisted of a Barbour jacket, skinny jeans and boots) into a sleeker, more formal getup.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William race each other on land yachts in St Andrews

The mother-of-three donned one of her favourite, past-sesaon Breton-striped tops in cream, a pair of Veja trainers, a black blazer by Holland Cooper and black trousers. How stylish?

In 2018, Kate-sister in law the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of Veja trainers to the Invictus Games in Australia and shoppers went crazy trying to get their hands on a pair. Great minds think alike!

William and Kate at St. Andrews University

We also noticed the royal also took her hair down from her sporty ponytail, letting her glam waves cascade over her shoulder.

The brunette beauty has long been a fan of the striped look. We've seen her in three Breton striped tops by ME+EM over the years and we've noticed she loves to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look.

Kate also loves sporting blazers like the one she rocked today. She has many classic tailored pieces which work well with both jeans, trousers and of course, skirts. Although she has many from designer stores, she is just as partial to a high street version - on Monday she recycled her blue Zara blazer for the second time this month.

During their visit, the royal couple joined Geography and History of Art students contributing to the ‘Can Do’ scheme, a joint initiative between the University and the St Andrews Students’ Association, to discuss their experiences of the pandemic.

Introduced in September 2020, 'Can Do' sought to address the frustration and mental health challenges faced by students prevented from experiencing traditional university life, through supporting safe socialising and events.

