Not ready to brave the high heels after months of lounging around at home in our slippers? Join the club. It's hardly surprising that many of us are swapping our stilettos for more comfortable shoes on our outings with friends and family - we're just not ready for agonising heels. As 'Freedom Day' approaches, we've rounded up the best sparkly sandals to glam up your evening wear this summer! We've decided to leave out the dad sandals and the slides, think more glam thong sandals and strappy styles. Step out in the most stunning flats from ASOS, River Island, Net-A-Porter and more.

Steve Madden Studded Sandals, £85, ASOS

Jelly sandals are one of the season's biggest trends and we're obsessed with this diamante embellished pair.

Pearl Trim Sandal, £145, Russell & Bromley

Team these gorgeous pearl-trim sandals with your favourite summer dresses.

Gold Jewel Embellished Sandals, £38, River Island

These River Island sandals are giving us major Valentino vibes.

Alaina Faux Pearl-embellished Leather Sandals, £475, Net-A-Porter

Available in both metallic and black, treat your feet to these luxurious embellished sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Silver Sandals, £34, Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger recommends pairing these glittering sandals with denim cut-offs for off-duty chic.

Gold Wide Fit Sandals, £7.49, New Look

Completely vegan, go for gold with New Look's extra comfortable sandals. Part of the brand's Love Comfort range, they're designed with extra padding and a softer lining.

Gold Flat Mules, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's embellished mules come in both gold and pewter.

Carvela Pink Sandals, £24, Shoeaholics

This pretty pink pair is set on a comfy flat outsole and drenched in sparkles – so glam!

Rhinestone Sandals, £13.50, Shein

Shimmering with metallic rhinestones, we're in love with these statement sandals.

