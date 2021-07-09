﻿
sandals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

9 sparkly flat sandals to glam up your evening wear now that heels are redundant

Add a little sparkle to your evening wear with these sandals…

Megan Bull

Not ready to brave the high heels after months of lounging around at home in our slippers? Join the club. It's hardly surprising that many of us are swapping our stilettos for more comfortable shoes on our outings with friends and family - we're just not ready for agonising heels. As 'Freedom Day' approaches, we've rounded up the best sparkly sandals to glam up your evening wear this summer! We've decided to leave out the dad sandals and the slides, think more glam thong sandals and strappy styles. Step out in the most stunning flats from ASOS, River Island, Net-A-Porter and more. 

RELATED: H&M’s new slip-on sandals are a modern take on the £500 Hermès slides

sm-sandals

Steve Madden Studded Sandals, £85, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Jelly sandals are one of the season's biggest trends and we're obsessed with this diamante embellished pair. 

SHOP: These 'ugly' sandals get thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon and they all say the same thing

pearl-sandals

Pearl Trim Sandal, £145, Russell & Bromley

SHOP NOW

Team these gorgeous pearl-trim sandals with your favourite summer dresses. 

ri-gold-sandals

Gold Jewel Embellished Sandals, £38, River Island

SHOP NOW 

These River Island sandals are giving us major Valentino vibes.

jimmy-choo-sandals

Alaina Faux Pearl-embellished Leather Sandals, £475, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

Available in both metallic and black, treat your feet to these luxurious embellished sandals from Jimmy Choo.

kg-silver

Silver Sandals, £34, Kurt Geiger 

SHOP NOW

Kurt Geiger recommends pairing these glittering sandals with denim cut-offs for off-duty chic.

gold-wide-fit-new-look

Gold Wide Fit Sandals, £7.49, New Look

SHOP NOW 

Completely vegan, go for gold with New Look's extra comfortable sandals. Part of the brand's Love Comfort range, they're designed with extra padding and a softer lining. 

ms-sandals

Gold Flat Mules, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW 

Marks & Spencer's embellished mules come in both gold and pewter. 

pink-carvela

Carvela Pink Sandals, £24, Shoeaholics

SHOP NOW 

This pretty pink pair is set on a comfy flat outsole and drenched in sparkles – so glam! 

shein-rhinestones

Rhinestone Sandals, £13.50, Shein

SHOP NOW

Shimmering with metallic rhinestones, we're in love with these statement sandals.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about shoes

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.