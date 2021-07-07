Why Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will never give up £30m royal home The Queen's son has the most impressive house

The Earl and Countess of Wessex live in Bagshot Park in Surrey, along with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, and they have made it very clear that they will remain living in one of the UK's largest royal residences.

The Telegraph has reported that the couple has extended the lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years. This would have been at a cost of £5million, but the property itself is reported to be worth a staggering £30million if it got listed on the open market.

The family has lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. It is believed to have a whopping 120 rooms, and it was, in fact, demolished and rebuilt in 1879.

The Grade-II building has majestic interiors, and it is filled with ornate furnishings. Outside is just as spectacular with a strikingly beautiful exterior, 51 acres of land, a private lake and several stables.

Sophie Wessex sometimes holds interviews inside her house

As well as being their beloved family home, which is full of lots of happy memories, another reason for wanting to stay put at Bagshot Park is most definitely the close proximity to the Queen.

The royal residence has 51 acres of land

It is located just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle, a royal residence where the monarch spends a lot of her time. In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

Bagshot Park has incredible interiors

The couple allowed press into their home recently, revealing just how stunning it is inside. In one photograph, Prince Edward sat at the table inside their conservatory while his wife Sophie stood and beamed at the camera. This light-drenched addition to their grand home offers up incredible views of their beautiful lawns.

