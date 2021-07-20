Remember Meghan Markle's super glam LBD? Well, River Island has nailed it with this new-in dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jaws dropped back in 2018 when Meghan Markle stepped out in a glamorous asymmetrical LBD at a London event with Prince Harry. Fast forward a few seasons and we've found a River Island dress with the exact same vibes as the perennially classic asymmetrical look for a fraction of the price.

Meghan's original dress, worn to the Women's Empowerment Gala, was the Black Halo 'Jackie O', named after the 1960s style icon and former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

THE ORIGINAL: Black Halo Classic 'Jackie O' Sheath, £274.20/$375

The River Island little black dress is just as chic - it's a midi length one-shouldered number with a bow detail and sexy front split.

THE LOOKALIKE: Black asymmetric midi dress, £60/$111, River Island

And if you’re looking for Meghan’s Black Halo dress, it’s still available in a host of colours.

And we know for a fact Meghan loves a classic black dress. At the 2018 Fashion Awards, while pregnant with son Archie, Meghan made a stunning surprise appearance in a one-shouldered gown by Givenchy. The fashion house, of course, was a favourite of Hollywood fashion icon Audrey Hepburn.

Meghan is a big fan of the little black dress - here she wears Givenchy while pregnant with son Archie

Duchess Meghan attended the Fashion Awards to present the British Fashion Designer of the Year - Womenswear prize to designer Clare Waight Keller, who at the time was the creative director of the French label.

The designer famously created Meghan’s gorgeous dress for her royal wedding to Prince Harry. Former Suits star Meghan and Prince Charles’s younger son tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

