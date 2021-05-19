H&M has its own version of Meghan Markle's Oprah interview dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey won’t be forgotten anytime soon. And neither will the Duchess of Sussex’s statement-making Giorgio Armani look, a black silk midi dress with graphic white floral detail, that she chose for the historic TV appearance.

We loved the £3,300 luxury outfit, so we were especially thrilled when we came across H&M’s very chic LBD with a very similar striking splash of white florals - the perfect day-to-day version of Meghan’s luxury look.

Printed Satin Dress, £24.99/$34.99, H&M

The original Giorgio Armani dress was filled with symbolism - the lotus flower design reflects rebirth and revival, possibly a nod to Harry and Meghan’s move to California and the fact they’ll soon be welcoming a baby girl to the family.

Lotus flower dress, £3,300/$4,700, Armani.com

Black and white graphic florals are a hot trend for 2021 - so we’ve found a few more Meghan-inspired looks to shop now...





French Connection Bamba Dress, was £125 now £64/$51.15, John Lewis

Find. floral shirt dress, from £37.90 / $12.28, Amazon

DKNY Ruched Sleeve Floral Dress, £84/$119, Macy's

'Darby' dress, £678/$695, Cara Cara

