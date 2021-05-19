﻿
meghan markle oprah interview dress similar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

H&M has its own version of Meghan Markle's Oprah interview dress

Get the Duchess of Sussex’s Giorgio Armani graphic floral print look for less

Karen Silas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey won’t be forgotten anytime soon. And neither will the Duchess of Sussex’s statement-making Giorgio Armani look, a black silk midi dress with graphic white floral detail, that she chose for the historic TV appearance.

RELATED: The meaning behind Meghan Markle's Oprah interview dress

We loved the £3,300 luxury outfit, so we were especially thrilled when we came across H&M’s very chic LBD with a very similar striking splash of white florals - the perfect day-to-day version of Meghan’s luxury look.

meghan markle oprah interview dress dupe

Printed Satin Dress, £24.99/$34.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

The original Giorgio Armani dress was filled with symbolism - the lotus flower design reflects rebirth and revival, possibly a nod to Harry and Meghan’s move to California and the fact they’ll soon be welcoming a baby girl to the family.

RELATED: Meghan Markle sends a message with her statement t-shirt

meghan markle oprah interview dress where to buy

Lotus flower dress, £3,300/$4,700, Armani.com

SHOP NOW

It would seem that she chose the elegant silk dress to send a message of new beginnings, since the lotus flower design on the dress is said to reflect rebirth and revival.

RELATED: Shop Meghan Markle's lemon print dress plus 7 fabulous lookalikes

Black and white graphic florals are a hot trend for 2021 - so we’ve found a few more Meghan-inspired looks to shop now...


french connection black white floral dress

French Connection Bamba Dress, was £125 now £64/$51.15, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

black and white floral shirt dress amazon

Find. floral shirt dress, from £37.90 / $12.28, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

black dress white white florals dkny macys

DKNY Ruched Sleeve Floral Dress,  £84/$119, Macy's

Extra 25% off with the code: SUMMER

SHOP NOW

 

meghan markle black and white floral oprah dress dupe

'Darby' dress, £678/$695, Cara Cara

SHOP NOW

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle style

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.