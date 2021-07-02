Loved Meghan Markle's leather jacket? This M&S one is so similar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s nothing like a classic leather motorcycle jacket - just ask Meghan Markle, who has included the timeless fashion must-have in her wardrobe for years.

And if you’re looking for a biker jacket just like the Duchess of Sussex’s for yourself, you’re in luck - none other than Marks & Spencer are selling a faux leather style that is uncannily similar to Meghan's for just £45.

Meghan Markle has long been a big fan of classic leather biker jackets

The Duchess' original look is a genuine leather jacket from one of her favourite go-to brands, Club Monaco, while the M&S jacket, which has similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details, is a vegan-friendly choice.

Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £45/$77.50, Marks & Spencer

If you’re looking for a real leather motorcycle jacket that’s similar to Meghan’s, may we suggest this lookalike from River Island...

Genuine Leather 'Geller' Biker Jacket, £120/$222, River Island

Of course, Meghan has more than one motorcycle jacket in her closet - she’s worn them to top everything from jeans and a tee to sophisticated dresses.

Shop Meghan Markle's burgundy leather jacket

The Duchess wore a burgundy leather moto jacket by Mackage to her first-ever appearance with future husband Prince Harry

Meghan famously wore a burgundy leather ‘Baya’ moto jacket from Mackage when she made her first appearance with Prince Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Game in 2017.

The brand still sells the perennially fashionable look - and you can get a Mackage Baya leather jacket on sale now for 40% off!

Mackage Baya classic leather moto jacket, was £750 now £450, Mackage

And of course there’s a vegan leather option. We love the Guess version - and you can get it in the brand’s summer sale at a discount.

Faux leather jacket in burgundy, was £129 now £77, Guess

So whether you’re looking to invest in Meghan’s exact look or just get inspired by the style, there are plenty of options. It’ll be your favourite piece in your wardrobe!

