﻿
meghan markle leather jacket marks and spencer 2

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loved Meghan Markle's leather jacket? This M&S one is so similar

The Marks & Spencer faux leather lookalike of Meghan's Club Monaco biker jacket is just £45

Karen Silas

There’s nothing like a classic leather motorcycle jacket - just ask Meghan Markle, who has included the timeless fashion must-have in her wardrobe for years.

RELATED: This Marks & Spencer straw fedora is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

And if you’re looking for a biker jacket just like the Duchess of Sussex’s for yourself, you’re in luck - none other than Marks & Spencer are selling a faux leather style that is uncannily similar to Meghan's for just £45.

meghan markle black leather biker jacket club monaco

Meghan Markle has long been a big fan of classic leather biker jackets

The Duchess' original look is a genuine leather jacket from one of her favourite go-to brands, Club Monaco, while the M&S jacket, which has similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details, is a vegan-friendly choice.

RELATED: Amazon has the perfect lookalike for Meghan Markle's Cartier earrings

meghan markle leather biker jacket lookalike marks and spencer

Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £45/$77.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

If you’re looking for a real leather motorcycle jacket that’s similar to Meghan’s, may we suggest this lookalike from River Island...

RELATED: Meghan Markle's stylish flats are such a bargain in the Everlane sale

meghan markle leather biker jacket lookalike river island

Genuine Leather 'Geller' Biker Jacket, £120/$222, River Island

SHOP NOW

Of course, Meghan has more than one motorcycle jacket in her closet - she’s worn them to top everything from jeans and a tee to sophisticated dresses.

Shop Meghan Markle's burgundy leather jacket

meghan markle burgundy leather biker jacket mackage invictus toronto

The Duchess wore a burgundy leather moto jacket by Mackage to her first-ever appearance with future husband Prince Harry

Meghan  famously wore a burgundy leather ‘Baya’ moto jacket from Mackage when she made her first appearance with Prince Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Game in 2017.

The brand still sells the perennially fashionable look - and you can get a Mackage Baya leather jacket on sale now for 40% off!

where to buy meghan markle burgundy leather biker jacket

Mackage Baya classic leather moto jacket, was £750 now £450, Mackage

SHOP NOW

And of course there’s a vegan leather option. We love the Guess version - and you can get it in the brand’s summer sale at a discount.

meghan markle burgundy leather biker jacket lookalike

Faux leather jacket in burgundy, was £129 now £77, Guess

SHOP NOW

So whether you’re looking to invest in Meghan’s exact look or just get inspired by the style, there are plenty of options. It’ll be your favourite piece in your wardrobe!

KEEP SHOPPING: Copy Meghan Markle's stylish home decor with Amazon buys (yes, Amazon!)

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle style

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.